Louth teenager Cameron Reilly was ‘friends’ with his ‘killer’ and had socialised with him hours before his murder, court told

Trial begins of man accused of murdering Louth teenager Cameron Reilly more than four years ago

Aaron Connolly Expand
Cameron Reilly was found dead in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth in May 2018 Expand

Fiona Magennis

Teenager Cameron Reilly had been socialising with the man accused of his murder the night before he was found dead in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth four years ago, a trial at the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Opening the case for the State this afternoon, Dean Kelly SC told the jury of seven women and five men that the accused, Aaron Connolly and the deceased, Mr Reilly were part of a group of around 15 or 16 young people who were socialising in a field in the town on the night of Friday, May 25, 2018.

