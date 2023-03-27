| 9.7°C Dublin

Louth man who tried to buy silence of partner's daughter (12) after sexually assaulting her is jailed

Paul Neilan

A Co Louth man who tried to buy the silence of his partner's 12-year-old daughter after sexually assaulting her has been jailed by the Court of Appeal today, which found that his original fully suspended sentence was too lenient.

The man (39), who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his victim, was jailed for 18 months today for the assault, which had a "profound" effect on the girl.

