Long-overdue defamation report to be published soon, minister pledges

A long overdue review of Ireland’s defamation laws is to be published in the next three to four weeks, the acting Justice Minister has confirmed.

The Irish Independent revealed last month the report had been sitting on Heather Humphreys’ desk since the summer.

The report, reviewing the Defamation Act 2009, is understood to recommend considerable change to Ireland’s defamation regime, which has been criticised by the European Commission and Reporters Without Borders.

Ms Humphreys said she had considered the report in recent weeks and had asked officials to draw up a memo for the Government.

She said that either she or Helen McEntee, who returns to her role as Justice Minister in two-and-a-half weeks following maternity leave, would bring the memo to Cabinet.

“Either way the report is going to be published in three or four weeks,” said Ms Humphreys.

She said the general scheme of a new defamation bill would be prepared afterwards.

The report is long overdue. Under the 2009 Act, a statutory review of its operation was supposed to have been started within five years of its commencement. However, the review was only announced in November 2016, two years outside of the statutory requirement.

Since then the process has been beset by a series of unexplained delays.

Although repeated reassurances have been given by successive justice ministers about its publication over the past two years, it was only delivered to Ms Humphreys in July.

The European Commission has warned that frequent defamation cases, high defence costs and high damages in Ireland were seen as an inducement to self-censorship and a constraint on media freedom.

Reporters Without Borders has warned press freedom in Ireland is under threat due to long delays in bringing forward defamation law reform.

News industry representative group Newsbrands Ireland, which has described Ireland’s defamation regime as “draconian”, is hoping the report recommends a cap on damages and an end to the use of juries in defamation trials.

Meanwhile, Ms Humphreys pledged a separate review, dealing with civil legal aid, will commence later this year.

She also responded to criticism from human rights organisation Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac) that the budget for civil legal aid had only increased by €3.3m for 2022.

Ms Humphreys said the budget for the organisation had risen to €47.9m.

“We have increased the budget. It is a 7pc increase,” she said.

“We are providing for victims’ aid and legal services for victims of sexual offences.”

The minister also said provision was being made for more family mediation services, which she described as being “an important part in resolving disputes”.

While welcoming the increased civil legal aid budget as a step in the right direction, Flac chief executive Eilis Barry said the increase was “only a drop in the ocean of what is needed”.

“Flac’s telephone information and referral line is inundated with callers in need of legal information and advice, at a time of great stress and often immense hardship,” she said.

“We hear from callers of their inability to meet the Legal Aid Board’s strict means test or the long wait times they experience.”