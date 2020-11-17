‘Loner’ who stole $2m of cryptocurrency jailed for three years

A “loner” who took part in the online theft of over $2 million worth of cryptocurrencies has been jailed for just under three years

Conor Freeman (21) was identified by US Homeland Security as having taken part in the thefts. Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that five co-accused are before the courts in the United States.

Following his arrest, Freeman handed over what remained of his share from the theft to gardaí which, due to the increase in value of Bitcoin in the intervening period, is now worth over $2 million.

Freeman, of Glenageary Court, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, pleaded guilty to knowingly engaging in the possession of the proceeds of crime - namely 142.75682712 Bitcoin.

He further pleaded guilty to stealing $100,000 in cryptocurrency from Darran Marble on May 15, 2018, stealing cryptocurrencies with an approximate value of $1,921,335, from Seth Sharpiro on May 16, 2018, and stealing cryptocurrencies with an approximate value of $167,622.22 from Micheal Templeman on May 18, 2018.

He also entered guilty pleas to three counts of dishonestly operating a computer to make a gain on dates between May 15 and May 18, 2018. He has no previous convictions.

Passing sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Martin Nolan said every system ever developed has its weaknesses because every system has to be user friendly.

Judge Nolan said that stealing money of this order is serious because no one can know the effect it will have on the victim. He noted that Mr Sharpiro's life savings were taken and the proceeds of the sale of his house were stolen.

He said there was “almost perfect mitigation” in this case. He said mitigating factors included Freeman's guilty plea, his co-operation, his having no previous convictions, his youth, his having abilities which can contribute to society and that he is probably unlikely to re-offend.

Judge Nolan said the crime involved “guile and deception”. He said a custodial sentence was warranted despite the mitigation in order to punish the accused, to deter him and to deter others.

He sentenced Freeman to three years imprisonment, but reduced the sentence to two years and 11 months imprisonment to give him credit for time he has already spent in custody.

At a previous sentencing hearing, the court heard that Freeman spent a sum of approximately €130,000, which he had converted into cash from the stolen cryptocurrency.

Following his arrest, Freeman gave gardaí an electronic wallet which contained the remaining Bitcoin he acquired from the theft. Bitcoin has accelerated in value since the thefts, leading this amount of cryptocurrency to be currently valued at approximately $2,002,785.

Paul O'Carroll SC, defending, said his client was “very much a loner” as a teenager who reverted to an online world. He said his client started out “hacking” other persons accounts during online games and that he did so not for monetary gain, but rather for the “thrill”.





