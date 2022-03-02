Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court today, where her trial continues. Photo: Collins Courts

LAWYERS for Lisa Smith have argued that using ten-year-old Facebook discussions between her and Islamic extremists as evidence in her trial is a "very significant incursion" on her rights.

The Special Criminal Court also heard that this retention of data is a wholesale breach which appeared to be "systemic" and "crying out for attention".

Ms Smith (40) is on trial charged with membership of the Islamic State (IS) and attempting to finance terrorism.

The non-jury court has been hearing legal arguments in a voir dire, or trial within a trial, on the admissibility of private messages between Ms Smith and others as far back as 2012.

These included conversations with John Georgelas aka Abu Hassan, a US-born IS propagandist, and Robert "Musa" Cerantonio who is an extremist preacher from Australia convicted of planning a violent incursion into the Philippines.

This morning, Michael O'Higgins SC, defending, said he was objecting to the social media messages being admitted into evidence on several grounds, including that they were unlawfully retained, and how gardaí obtained them.

He said the idea of private conversations being produced ten years later and "just decanted in a court case" is a "very, very significant incursion" on people's rights.

Mr O'Higgins said this wholesale breach of rights appeared to be systemic and was "crying out for attention", adding that it is the "apex" of any breach.

The messages were also put to Ms Smith during her garda interviews after her arrest in December 2019.

The Special Criminal Court previously heard that an FBI agent obtained a warrant for data on Facebook accounts linked to Ms Smith and others before this information was passed to gardaí on a USB key.

Mr O'Higgins submitted that the way this was turned over to gardaí on a "police to police" basis was not in compliance with the Data Protection Act.

He also argued that the grounds set out in a warrant to obtain records from Facebook Ireland were inadequate.

Counsel said that people have a right not to have their conversations stored in an electronic bank that can be produced ten years later to air their political and religious views.

When he said that there is a corporation recording every utterance electronically from 'Happy Birthday Ma' and up, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said it was not the court's "job, thankfully, to look after Mr Zuckerberg".

Mr O'Higgins also added that gardaí should not be allowed to benefit from evidence which he said is stored in terms that are "downright both unlawful and unconstitutional".

The voir dire continues before Mr Justice Hunt, presiding, with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne tomorrow morning when prosecution counsel Sean Gillane SC will give his response.

Ms Smith, with an address in Dundalk, Co Louth, is on trial charged with membership of the unlawful terrorist group between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

The former soldier is also accused of trying to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015, for the benefit of the same terror organisation.

She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

It is the prosecution's case that she emigrated, or made hegira, to IS to provide support to the terror group who had established a caliphate.