FORMER soldier Lisa Smith has insisted she “never joined Isis”, a court heard after she was charged with membership of a middle east terrorist group.

Lisa Smith walked through 'bombs, poverty and desert' to get back to Ireland, court told as she's charged with Isis membership

The Co Louth mother-of-one (37) was “vulnerable” and only went to Syria to live in the Islamic State as a loyal Muslim, her lawyer said.

She condemned Islamist terrorists and had walked across the desert through “bombs, poverty and cesspit camps” with her young daughter to get away from their “barbaric state.”

Ms Smith was denied bail after gardai objected, alleging that she had married a member of Isis and “pledged allegiance” to the organisation.

Lisa Smith (38) (covered, escorted by a Garda member, is seen leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin). PIC: Collins Courts

Judge Colin Daly remanded her in custody for a week at Dublin District Court. He also warned the media not to publish anything that could prejudice the accused’s right to a fair trial.

Ms Smith, who was wearing a black burqa, had most of her face covered for the hearing and was not required to address the court.

The charge against her states that between October 28, 2015 and December 1 this year, at a location outside of the State, she did commit an act that, if committed in the State would constitute an offence under Section 21 of the Offences Against the State Act, as amended by Section 5 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

The alleged act is that she was a member of a terrorist group which was an unlawful organisation - to wit, an organisation styling itself as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Dawlat al-Iraq al Islamiya, Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Dawlat al Islamiya fi Iraq wa al Sham, otherwise known as ‘Da’esh’ and the Islamic State in Iraq and Sham.

The offence is under Section 6 (1) (b) (i) and 7 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Terrorism Offences) Act 2005.

Ms Smith had been arrested on arrival at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey and was detained for the last 72 hours for questioning at Kevin Street Garda Station.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Kane of the Special Detective Unit said he arrested the accused at Kevin Street Station this morning at 10.30am for the purpose of charging her.

She made no reply after caution when charged at 11.18am. Det Sgt Kane said.

He objected to bail, citing the nature and seriousness of the charge, which has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on conviction. Further charges were contemplated, he said.

It was alleged the accused had been radicalised in her home town of Dundalk before leaving for Syria, where she pledged allegiance to Isis and married a member of Isis.

It was alleged she "travelled to Syria and pledged allegiance to Islamic State in the full knowledge of its brutal regime,” after a caliphate was declared, Det Sgt Kane said.

It was also alleged she provided financial support to named individuals.

Det Sgt Kane said he believed the accused was a flight risk if granted bail, saying she had “shown an ability to enter countries such as Syria in times of conflict.”

He said no bail conditions would allay his fears.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Peter Corrigan said Ms Smith had lived in Ireland for most of her life.

She had had an “exemplary” career in the defence forces, including the air corps before going through a difficult time in her life, when she suffered depression, was on medication and was “a very vulnerable young woman,” Mr Corrigan said.

She was “looking for answers to life” in 2011 when she found Islam and became a Muslim. She was radicalised by a woman in Dundalk.

The accused was a “very loyal Muslim” and was told in 2013 by a spiritual advisor who was “preying on her vulnerability” that if a Caliphate was declared, all Muslims were obliged to go to the Islamic State. Thousands of Muslims went there on the back of a video that was put out, he said.

Living in an Islamic State did not make someone guilty of an offence and there must be an intention to “terrorise a population”, Mr Corrigan said.

Before her return to Ireland, she was at one “horrendous” camp with her two-year-old daughter, where there was a high rate of infant mortality and sewage problems. She then went to a second camp before walking through the desert to get to Turkey and return to Ireland.

She spent a significant amount of time in Turkey being questioned by authorities there and the FBI.

In questioning, she continually condemned Islamist terrorists in interview, saying they were “barbaric” and that they raped Muslims, Mr Corrigan continued.

“Is this a committed member of an organisation who has in the most strident terms condemned them for their horrendous, barbaric actions?” he asked.

“Her case is that she never joined Isis, she lived in an Islamic State, she lived by the Koran,” Mr Corrigan said.

There was no evidence of her training anyone, or that she ever held a gun or was on the “front line.”

She “vehemently” denied being involved in fighting. The fighting to establish the Islamic State had finished by the time she was there, he said.

When she left the second camp, she could have gone “anywhere she wanted, back to Isis if she was a member,” but she did not because she “wanted to get away from their barbaric state.”

She had not provided financial assistance to Isis members but gave money to people in distress, living in poverty. The extent of that was €800, Mr Corrigan said.

Ms Smith was “obviously in an emotional state”, having been separated from her daughter, who she brought “through bombs, poverty, cesspit camps and desert" to get back her country of origin.

“She is missing her terribly,” Mr Corrigan said, saying his client would observe stringent bail conditions.

Prosecution solicitor Edward Flynn said Det Sgt Kane had given “clear and cogent” reasons for refusal of bail.

Judge Daly said he was refusing bail due to the seriousness of the allegations and the garda belief that the accused was a flight risk. Remanding her in custody to December 11 for the preparation of a book of evidence, he recommended Ms Smith is separated from the rest of the prison population for her own safety.

He also granted free legal aid.

