| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lisa Smith verdict: the judge’s words hardened... and then a flood of tears came

Lisa Smith. Picture: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Lisa Smith. Picture: Collins Courts

Lisa Smith. Picture: Collins Courts

Lisa Smith. Picture: Collins Courts

Nicola Anderson Twitter Email

The rocking began as the Judge’s words hardened and as it became increasingly clear that Lisa Smith had nowhere left to hide.

It was a strange, rounded, pulsating movement that involved the entirety of her small frame, seeming to originate in the feet and travelling rhythmically right up to the top of her head, covered in her black hijab.

Most Watched

Privacy