Lisa Smith verdict: the judge’s words hardened... and then a flood of tears came

The rocking began as the Judge’s words hardened and as it became increasingly clear that Lisa Smith had nowhere left to hide.

It was a strange, rounded, pulsating movement that involved the entirety of her small frame, seeming to originate in the feet and travelling rhythmically right up to the top of her head, covered in her black hijab.

Brought face to face with her online activities by Mr Justice Tony Hunt, of how she had “bemoaned the watered down version of Islam she was getting” in the West, arguing that “Jews and Christians never got their land by peace and harmony and that force and fighting was the only way of getting anything done in this world,” her rocking grew increasingly agitated.

It had been a long and complex nine-week trial at the Special Criminal Court that had taken in the history of Isis and interpretations of Islam, tracing how a former member of the Irish Air Corps who had spent five years working on the government jet had succumbed to the seductive siren song of radicalisation.

With all the details shorn of argument and persuasiveness and set out in a combination of legalese and devastating blunt speak, it was clear Smith hated to hear the court’s version of events and she wept at frequent intervals, wiping her eyes with a tissue, her shoulders heaving.

The Dundalk mother of one was dressed in a grey coat of coarse woven material over a dark top and a long silky navy skirt and had swivelled her body entirely away from the watchful media, in a fruitless effort to conceal her emotions.

Online, she had been the reckless proponent of violence – laughing at the brutal slaying of tourists on June 26, 2015, in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui in Tunisia, when 60 people died, including three people from Ireland.

“Can’t wait to hear the full story. Bye, bye tourism,” Smith had written, mockingly, in a Facebook group.

In another online discussion, she queried the mass execution by Isis of Iraqi soldiers but accepted a response that it was justified, replying: “Lol who cares about the soldiers.”

The defence had argued that she was generally “polite and restrained” in her social media exchanges - pointing to a message she had sent asking if the IS “kill spies, lock them in a cage and drown them”, Judge Hunt said: “One might have thought this was a good question.”

But following a reply she had received, with a lengthy tract about how IS would be progressively ‘brutal’ and that there was “no mercy and the enemy should be scared,” Smith had written: “Ok now I understand why they were drowned. I didn’t know the other half of the story.”

She bowed her head as Judge Hunt spoke of the high levels of publicity attached to foreign women travelling to assist with Isis efforts and of their high value as an instrument of propaganda. She sat stubborn and still as he said she had no religious obligation to travel to IS territory as she had argued, and that most Muslims worldwide were ‘repelled’ by the violence of their actions.

Halfway through, a high-pitched, almost banshee-like wail in the courtroom prompted a small pause and made people look in puzzlement around the room. It appeared to be coming from a draught penetrating the double doors, striking an eerily unseasonal note as summer approached.

Judge Hunt said the court had found Smith to be “inquisitive, single-minded and determined” in her response to what she found in Syria when she arrived there.

Prior to her travel, she had conducted “extensive research” and had “extensive knowledge” of what awaited her.

Her small, almost childlike hands clasped in her lap, Smith rubbed the base of her left thumb with her right in a bid to soothe herself as the judge went on.

The judgment lasted for precisely an hour and a half and even as Judge Hunt finished his words, saying he was satisfied the prosecution had proved the membership charge ‘beyond reasonable doubt’, Smith appeared to be stunned. And then a flood of tears came.

Having managed to convince herself of the merits of the caliphate, it seemed she was equally able to persuade herself that she might evade sentencing.

As they discussed the possibility of bail, with the gardaí against the idea, her lawyers pointed out that she was already on a 13-hour lockup and that it was hard to see how she could go abroad, Judge Hunt brought a guffaw of laughter from the courtroom with a quip about the recent chaos at Dublin airport, saying: “Well, if you go through the airport you’d be in no doubt about that.”

But Smith did not laugh.