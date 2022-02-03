Lisa Smith, from Dundalk, Co Louth, leaving the Special Criminal Court, where her trial continues. Picture: Collins Courts

A jihadist rescued Lisa Smith from a Syrian "prison" three months before Interpol issued an alert for him over terror offences, a court has heard.

Ms Smith (39), a former soldier, also told gardaí that Islamic State (IS) attacks in Europe were wrong and that they should "cop onto themselves".

Her trial at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin has today been hearing testimony from a member of an FBI terrorism task force as well as evidence of her interviews with gardaí following her arrest.

The alleged IS member told gardaí that she was placed in a madaffa, or women's boarding house, when she arrived in Syria in October 2015 and described it "like a prison" where she was "stuck".

She said she spent five months there before she was taken from the madaffa the following March by John Georgelas, a US jihadist and IS propagandist who taught Ms Smith about Islam.

A US detective gave evidence that three months later, in June 2016, an Interpol red alert recall notice was issued for Georgelas relating to terror charges.

Detective Alan Goehring, a member of an FBI joint-terrorism task force, said these charges related to providing material support, and conspiring to provide support, to a designated terror organisation.

He also confirmed that he assisted the garda investigation by obtaining records for Facebook accounts linked to Lisa Smith and John Georgelas.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, continued taking detective garda Eddie Carr through interviews carried out with Ms Smith at Kevin Street garda station following her arrest in December 2019.

She told gardaí that she arrived in Turkey in October 2015 before travelling to Syria. Prior to crossing the border, she was told to change her phone and security passwords, which she described as "a bit weird" and "a bit scary".

Ms Smith told gardaí she was told to do so by a German national known as Abu Laith Al Almani.

In her interviews Ms Smith said he wanted to marry her, but said Abu Laith was too young and believed he wanted to marry her for her money.

Asked about one attempted financial transaction, Ms Smith said it was for John Georgelas to "buy a motorbike or something" after he was injured and said it was "definitely not enough to fund terrorism"

Detectives had also asked her about the terror attacks carried out in Europe by IS.

Ms Smith told the garda interviewers that the only attack she remembered was in France in 2015, when she was already in Syria.

She said she had "no interest" if istishhad, or suicide attacks, were being carried out for this, that or the other, and said the Quran forbids people killing themselves.

Lisa Smith said that she heard information in Syria about these attacks but didn't know if IS were behind them or if people were blaming them.

"Even if it was from them, they're wrong, they're absolutely wrong and they need to cop onto themselves and realise they are wrong," she told gardaí.

She also said IS was killing foreigners who travelled to Syria and that they called themselves survivors.

When asked how she became a member of ISIS, Ms Smith responded: "What is ISIS? I only know the Islamic State".

During the garda interviews she repeatedly denied having any involvement with an unlawful terror organisation.

She said she wanted to go to an Islamic state or a caliphate, and told gardaí this was to get away from prostitution, alcohol, and homosexuality.

Ms Smith accepted when it was put to her that her husband - Sajid Aslam - owned a Kalashnikov (assault rifle) but said he wasn't a fighter.

"He was a schoolteacher, he didn't agree with IS or their beliefs" she said, adding that he was stationed somewhere for protection but didn't fight.

She also told gardaí that she did not advise her husband to take part in a sniper course and said she "didn't force anyone to do anything".

The trial continues next Monday before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne.

Lisa Smith, with an address in Dundalk, Co Louth, is on trial charged with membership of an unlawful terrorist group, IS, between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

The former Defence Force member is also accused of trying to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015, for the benefit of the same terror organisation.

She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

It is the prosecution's case that Lisa Smith made hegira, or emigrated, to IS to provide support to the terror group who had established a caliphate.