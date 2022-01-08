Lisa Smith is to go on trial this week accused of membership of Islamic State

The trial of former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, charged with membership of the Islamic State terrorist group, is due to get under way in the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Expected to last 12 weeks, the high-profile trial has escaped the major disruption facing dozens of other criminal cases put back due to Covid over difficulties securing juries because it is in the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

The mother-of-one is charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, which carries a possible 10-year sentence. She is accused of being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between October 28 , 2015 and December 1, 2019.

In July 2020, a further charge was brought of financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015. She denies all charges and is on bail.

In October, the Special Criminal Court was told there was an “absolutely gigantic” amount of disclosure ahead of the trial.

Ms Smith’s barrister Michael O’Higgins SC said the “very large disclosure” of information from the prosecution in a “variety” of different formats made it difficult to download and print out. “It’s absolutely gigantic,” he said.

Last month, the three judges were told there remained “discrete disclosures that won’t delay the case”.

The former Irish soldier, who travelled to Syria during that country’s civil war, won a legal battle last April against a ruling banning her from entering the UK on grounds of national security.

Ms Smith won the case through an appeals commission against the decision to exclude her by the British Home Office by citing the Good Friday Agreement.

Her legal team had argued she is entitled to hold a UK passport and should be allowed to travel freely within the country, including Northern Ireland, as her paternal family live there.

She had close family connections to the North of Ireland and often travelled across the border.

Crucially, her father had been born in Belfast and was entitled to be treated as a dual national and it would be unlawful to exclude her from the jurisdiction.

Separately it was announced on Friday that jury trials at the Central and Circuit Criminal Courts have been postponed for a fortnight due to the pandemic.

Sentencing, bail hearings and other criminal proceedings will continue in physical and virtual hearings.

Civil High Court cases remain largely unaffected as the new legal term will continue to see a combination of virtual and physical hearings, the Court Service.

President of the High Court Ms Justice Mary Irvine said the “default position” will be that all witness actions will be listed for a physical hearing, but certain other proceedings may be listed for a remote hearing.

In the Circuit Court, criminal trials have also been delayed by two weeks. Circuit Court President Patricia Ryan said the matter would be reviewed on January 19.

All other cases such as sentence hearings will go ahead. All hearings in the Supreme Court will be conducted remotely until the end of the month.

A Courts Service spokesperson said the high rates of Covid-19 had resulted in “unprecedented numbers” of staff, judges, practitioners and witnesses unable to attend at courthouses.