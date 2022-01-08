| 2.5°C Dublin

Lisa Smith is to go on trial this week accused of membership of Islamic State

Lisa Smith denies all charges against her. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Lisa Smith's trial is expected to begin next week. Picture by Collins Expand

Ali Bracken

The trial of former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, charged with membership of the Islamic State terrorist group, is due to get under way in the Special Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Expected to last 12 weeks, the high-profile trial has escaped the major disruption facing dozens of other criminal cases put back due to Covid over difficulties securing juries because it is in the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

