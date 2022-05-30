| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lisa Smith: Inside the Garda investigation into Irish ISIS bride

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith has been found guilty of ISIS membership. Smith was also found not guilty of attempting to finance terrorism

Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
John Georgelas Expand
Robert 'Musa' Cerantonio Expand
Isa Kocoglu Expand

Close

Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

John Georgelas

John Georgelas

Robert 'Musa' Cerantonio

Robert 'Musa' Cerantonio

Isa Kocoglu

Isa Kocoglu

/

Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

Robin Schiller

While Lisa Smith awaited trial for terror offences, gardaí investigated whether she trained and recruited people for ISIS and raised money for their propaganda campaign.

As part of the international inquiry, detectives also uncovered online chats with an ISIS spin doctor in which money and funding were discussed almost 30 times within several months.

Most Watched

Privacy