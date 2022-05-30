Lisa Smith: Inside the Garda investigation into Irish ISIS bride

While Lisa Smith awaited trial for terror offences, gardaí investigated whether she trained and recruited people for ISIS and raised money for their propaganda campaign.

As part of the international inquiry, detectives also uncovered online chats with an ISIS spin doctor in which money and funding were discussed almost 30 times within several months.

Gardaí suspected that the former Defence Forces soldier transferred money to known terrorists to assist their propaganda campaign.

On Monday, Lisa Smith was found guilty of membership of ISIS, also known as the Islamic State (IS), and not guilty of attempting to finance the terror group in a failed effort to transfer €800 over seven years ago.

She had denied any wrongdoing and said that she travelled to Syria to fulfil a religious obligation.

The garda inquiry focused on her activities while living in Ireland, her interactions with jihadists online, and what her involvement was with the terror group while in its territory.

Even before the caliphate was announced, she expressed a desire to fight in the Syrian civil war and to "help the rebels".

Lisa Smith also told John Georgelas, who would become a prominent ISIS terrorist and propagandist, that she wanted to fight on the frontline and in one Facebook message told him: "Sometimes I wonder was there some reason if I was in the Defence Forces."

As part of their inquiry, gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit (SDU) also combed through her financial transactions between 2013 and 2017, uncovering a string of money transfers to Georgelas.

These included sums amounting to €300 sent in June, 2013 as well as a further €50 transferred two months later.

In an affidavit to the district court to obtain her Facebook communications, gardaí said that Lisa Smith engaged in transactions with "persons in different jurisdictions linked to terror acts associated with ISIS".

They also alleged that she was "involved in a network which involved known terrorists".

There had also been an attempt to pay another individual €800 in May 2015, which was to be passed on to Georgelas, but this transaction was cancelled by authorities.

Expand Close John Georgelas / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Georgelas

John Georgelas, also known by his Arabic nickname Yahya Abu Hassan, had been injured in a bomb blast the previous year, and gardaí believed the money was to help get him back on his feet and operational again.

He had requested Lisa Smith send him €2,000 prior to the failed Western Union transfer.

Smith also sent smaller sums to her third husband, a Tunisian Al-Qaeda affiliate, and $70 via a Bank of Ireland transfer to convicted ISIS fundraiser Isa Kocoglu, who was based in Australia.

Gardaí also suspected that the money sent to Kocoglu was being sent onwards to Georgelas "for the purpose of terrorist propaganda", with the funds used to run his servers and websites.

In 2016, Georgelas was placed on an Interpol Red Notice and sought for three terror offences and is presumed to have died in a 2017 bombing.

Expand Close Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court. Photo: Collins Courts

An analysis of Lisa Smith's communications also found that she republished "propaganda material" made by Australian convert Robert 'Musa' Cerantonio, a high-profile ISIS preacher.

This included sharing a video in 2015 containing a lecture by Cerantonio, with Ms Smith writing on Facebook that she "enjoyed this video".

In their application for a warrant to secure her social media messages, gardaí also said Ms Smith was being investigated for offences of "training and recruitment of terrorism".

They said that "Georgelas recruited her to join ISIS and facilitated her travel to Syria" in 2013.

In an interview with the BBC following her capture, Ms Smith denied being involved in fighting or training girls in the use of weapons, denials she repeated in garda interviews.

American authorities also conducted their own criminal investigation into John Georgelas, which involved looking at Facebook communications between him and Smith.

The inquiry discovered that between June and August 2015, money was mentioned 22 times and the issue of funding was brought up five times in their conversations.

Expand Close Robert 'Musa' Cerantonio / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robert 'Musa' Cerantonio

The conversations also showed that at times, certain matters should not be discussed on Facebook, but instead on encrypted Telegram groups.

FBI agents who interviewed Smith on three occasions also said it was "beyond suspicion" that she had joined the terror group.

They also suspected she was recruited to train members of the Khatibah, an all-female ISIS battalion operating in Syria.

However, Lisa Smith was never prosecuted for training or recruiting members for the terror organisation.

Instead gardaí brought charges against her for attempting to finance terrorism in May 2015 before she travelled to Syria.

The inquiry attempted to establish what her precise role was while she lived in territory controlled by ISIS between 2015 and 2019.

In one message to her family in October 2015, she said: "I give Bay'ah and now I stay". This Islamic terminology of an oath, the prosecution alleged, was a declared statement to allegiance to ISIS.

She spent the first six months of her time in Syria in a women's boarding house, known as a Madaffa, before being rescued from it by Georgelas.

In June 2016, she married her fourth husband, British-Pakistani Sajid Aslam, described as a "dedicated terrorist" who carried out border patrols for ISIS.

Lisa Smith herself admitted in garda interviews that her husband said he didn't want to work for ISIS "because you go to the frontline and get killed".

"I said why don't you do a sniper's course, you are in control, your own boss… he just did the course for the sake of doing it," she told gardaí.

Expand Close Isa Kocoglu / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Isa Kocoglu

The couple spent their first months together in Raqqa but, due to the offensive against ISIS, they moved to Mayadin in 2017 where their daughter was born on June 21 of that year.

She said that while on the run, food was hard to come by, that people were suffering, and that they were forced to dig holes to sleep in with blankets because they were coming under sniper fire.

Their escape led them to the towns of Hajin and Bara, where she said they were besieged and left just in time before it was taken.

"We could have been killed, they just missed us," she said, adding that they went back to Hajin, where they spent a "good solid seven or eight months".

The last time she saw Sajid Aslam was when he put her and their daughter onto a truck as they fled Hajin, before ending up in town of Baghouz along the Iraqi border.

She continued to flee with other Muhajirin, or foreign recruits, before eventually being captured by Kurdish forces.

Smith said that prior to being detained, people knew she had wanted her to "make a video, a hostage video" of her with two other girls.

The prosecution contended that by emigrating to Syria and ISIS territory, she pledged allegiance to the terror group, as well as providing sustenance and vitality to its organisation by feeding and sheltering her ISIS fighter husband and baring a child within the Islamic State.

The former Defence Forces soldier was held at the Ain Issa refugee camp before her repatriation to Ireland in December 2019, where she was arrested, charged, and now subsequently convicted of being a member of ISIS and acquitted of a second charge of attempting to finance terrorism by trying to send €800 to a known terrorist.