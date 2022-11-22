| 4.5°C Dublin

latest Limerick shopkeeper was mixing cocaine in kitchen when gardaí raided and found €200,000 of drug, special court sitting told

The court heard that Declan Sheehy (56) told the garda who arrested him: “I’m f***ed now”

Declan Sheehy, of Janemount, Corbally, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson Expand

Declan Sheehy, of Janemount, Corbally, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

David Raleigh

A court has heard that a Limerick shopkeeper allegedly caught with more than €200,000 worth of cocaine and a large amount of cash, told the garda who arrested him: “I’m f***ed now.”

Gardaí charged Declan Sheehy (56) of Janemount Park, Corbally, with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at a special sitting of Limerick District Court on Tuesday night.

