A lifeguard who filmed himself beating up his former girlfriend's new boyfriend has been ordered to pay the victim €1,500.

Lifeguard who beat up ex-girlfriend's new partner ordered to pay the victim €1,500

Josh Moffitt attacked Joshua Murdock outside a bar in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, on March 11, while the pair were on a stag party.

The pair had spent the day in each other's company, but things turned nasty when Moffitt began to ask Mr Murdock about his ex-girlfriend.

Without warning, Moffitt attacked his victim outside McGinley's Bar on Letterkenny's Lower Main Street.

He punched Mr Murdock and then filmed him with his phone while he kicked him in the face.

Judge Paul Kelly asked gardaí what Moffitt had done with the video footage he made of the attack and if it had been circulated.

Gardaí said they had seized the phone and the footage had not been made public.

Mr Murdock was left covered in blood and also suffered deep wounds over both eyes, for which he was treated in hospital and received stitches.

Moffitt (25), of Avonbrook Gardens in Coleraine, Co Derry, appeared at Letterkenny District Court, where he was charged with assault.

Defence solicitor Patsy Gallagher said that Moffitt had been drinking heavily at the stag party, and although he had no memory of what had happened, he accepted full responsibility for it.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case until February 18 to allow for the payment of €1,500 in compensation to the victim.

