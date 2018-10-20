Lifeguard filmed himself attacking ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

A LIFEGUARD filmed himself beating up his former girlfriend’s new partner after the two men went on a stag party together, a court has heard.

Josh Moffitt attacked Joshua Murdock outside a bar in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, on March 11.

The pair had spent the day in each other’s company at the stag party but things turned nasty when Moffitt began to ask Mr Murdock about his ex-girlfriend.

Without warning, Moffitt attacked his victim outside McGinley’s Bar on Letterkenny’s Main Street.

He punched Mr Murdock and then filmed him with his phone while he kicked him in the face, the court was told.

The innocent victim was left covered in blood and also suffered deep wounds over both eyes, for which he was hospitalised and received stitches.

Moffitt (25) appeared at Letterkenny District Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault.

Solicitor for Moffitt, Patsy Gallagher, said his client had been drinking heavily at the stag party and although he had no memory of what happened, he accepted full responsibility for it.

“This should never have happened,” said Mr Gallagher.

The solicitor added that his client had “only realised what he had done when the alcohol left his system”.

He added that the entire incident had had a profound effect on Moffitt and his circle of friends.

Moffitt, of Avonbrook Gardens, Coleraine, Co Derry, had no previous convictions, the court was told.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case until December 17 for a community service and probation report.

The judge will also ask the Probation Service to see if this was a suitable case for restorative justice between Moffitt and his victim.

Judge Kelly has asked for a victim impact statement from Mr Murdock.

Herald