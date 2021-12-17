Life sentence for Dublin man (48) who stabbed pregnant daughter’s partner to death while high on cocktail of drugs

A senior judge has said the "shocking and horrifying" case of a man who stabbed his pregnant daughter's partner to death whilst high on a cocktail of drugs established without doubt "the danger of drugs", which had turned "a gentle giant into a demonic, murdering hulk".

Ms Justice Tara Burns today sentenced Mark Whelan (48) to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for the murder of Noel ‘Noelie’ Whelan (22), saying that the only person he had to blame was himself.

"The State services have not failed you, you have failed yourself,” she said.

"Because of drugs you lost your wife and a happy home. Because of your continued use of drugs you deprived your daughter of a partner and your granddaughter of a father.”

Whelan, with an address at Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of the murder of Noel Whelan (22) at his home in Castlecurragh Heath on March 30, 2019.

The trial heard that Mark Whelan was high on drugs when he stabbed and slashed his victim 18 times, with one of the wounds severing the victim's carotid artery and another penetrating his lungs.

Last month, Sharon Whelan told the sentence hearing for her father Mark that her life had been "ruined" by a man she trusted with her life.

She said her partner Noel Whelan had "a big smile on his face" when he first saw scans of his baby daughter, but he will never get to hold her.

"He will never see his first child take her first steps or see the beautiful little girl she has become," she said.

Detective Sergeant Shane McCarthy, of Blanchardstown garda station, told prosecution counsel Dominic McGinn SC today that Noel Whelan had been stabbed numerous times. He had sustained 18 wounds, "eight of these are stab wounds and seven incised wounds to the head and neck and three wounds to the upper trunk".

The defendant has one previous conviction for larceny from 1995.

Mark Whelan's defence counsel Michael Lynn SC told the judge that his client had asked him to apologise unreservedly to Noel Whelan's family and friends, his own family and in particular his daughter Sharon.

"He is profoundly sorry for his actions," said Mr Lynn.

The evidence from the accused's treatment team in the Central Mental Hospital (CMH), Mr Lynn said, is that they regarded his remorse as "appropriate and genuine".

"I'd like to recall that it was undisputed in the expert evidence that Mr Whelan was having a psychotic episode at the time and that is also the evidence of his treatment team in the CMH,” Mr Lynn said.

"There is also unanimous evidence that he was suffering from a psychotic episode at the time and compelling evidence he was having an episode of delirium.”

He went on to say that his primary statement to the court is "one of apology".

Replying to Mr Lynn, Ms Justice Burns said the expert evidence was also in agreement that Mark Whelan's psychotic state was induced by drug intoxication and "neither expert had said otherwise".

The judge then said she would sentence Mark Whelan "without hesitation" to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murder. The sentence was backdated to March 2019, when he went into custody.

Ms Justice Burns described the case as "shocking and horrifying" and said the level of violence used against Noel Whelan was "immense".

She said Noel Whelan Sr had correctly described the attack as "barbaric" and "almost non-human" in his "heartbreaking" victim impact statement.

There was absolutely no reason for the attack, there was no ill-feeling on the accused's part towards the deceased and Noel Whelan had been subjected to a "sudden and ferocious onslaught", she said.

Addressing the accused in the dock, Ms Justice Burns said he had acted under the influence of a drug induced psychosis and the only person to blame for that was himself

. "Because of drugs you lost your wife and a happy home. Because of your continued use of drugs you deprived your daughter of a partner and your granddaughter of a father," she said.

She added: "Apparently you are a nice man: witnesses have described you as a gentle giant. If that is so this case establishes, beyond a shadow of a doubt, the danger of drugs where a gentle giant can turn into a demonic murdering hulk."

The judge said that it was obvious to her that Noel Whelan was a special person, who touched everyone's heart. It was very clear that the Whelan family were beyond heartbroken, she said, adding that she was particularly touched by their statements.

"All I can do is offer my sympathies to you. Clearly the family is suffering terribly and I hope as time goes by that the pain will ease for you," she concluded.