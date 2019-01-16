Librarian settles €60k damages claim following crash involving former Bank of Ireland Governor

A 64-year-old librarian has settled a €60,000 damages claim against former Bank of Ireland Governor Laurence Crowley, the driver of a car owned by O’Flaherty Holdings Limited and which was involved in a car crash in August 2015.

A 64-year-old librarian has settled a €60,000 damages claim against former Bank of Ireland Governor Laurence Crowley, the driver of a car owned by O’Flaherty Holdings Limited and which was involved in a car crash in August 2015.

Richard Barrett of The Turrets, Upper Rathmines Road, Dublin, sued both defendants in the Circuit Civil Court today for injuries he suffered in a crash at Monkstown Crescent, Dublin. Barrett had alleged negligence with regard to the driving of a Mercedes 300 car driven by Crowley.

Barrister Ivan Daly, who appeared with HJ Ward Solicitors for Barrett, told Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Grourke that the case, which had been reduced to an assessment of damages on the basis of liability having been conceded by the defendants, had been settled and could be struck out with an order for costs.

Crowley, whose home is at Lisnacran, Upper Glenageary Road, Co Dublin, was not in court for the proposed which would only have involved Mr Barrett’s evidence with regard to his injuries and medical reports. O’Flaherty Holdings Limited has its registered offices at 33 Leeson Park, Dublin 6.

Barrett had claimed that on 29th August 2015 he was a front seat passenger in a car when it was struck by the Mercedes emerging from a minor road. He alleged the Mercedes was being driven at an excessive speed and that the driver had failed to keep a proper lookout.

He alleged he had been shocked and distressed and had been removed from the scene to the emergency department of St Vincent’s University Hospital where he had come under the care of Mr Nigel Salter, consultant in emergency medicine.

Barrett claimed he had not suffered any bony or internal injuries but had been prescribed anti-inflammatory and pain killing medication for injuries to his chest and abdomen.

It was claimed Mr Barrett, who had a background history of anxiety disorder, had suffered a severe panic attack followed by several subsequent episodes which had increased in frequency after the accident.

Online Editors