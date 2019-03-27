Letters forwarded to Dublin flat helped FBI track 'largest child porn facilitator'

The Irish citizen accused of being the world's largest facilitator of child pornography led the FBI right to his door by having mail forwarded from the US to his Dublin flat.

Details of how Eric Eoin Marques (33) was identified as a suspect are contained in court documents which have been unsealed since his extradition to the US.

One of these is an affidavit filed by an FBI special agent in 2013 that detailed measures taken by Marques to hide his identity, but also revealed errors he made that enabled the FBI to track him down.

These included using his own debit card to pay for the use of an internet server - and also having post from a US billing address forwarded to his flat on Dublin's Mountjoy Square.

Born in New York to a Brazilian father and Irish mother, Marques holds dual Irish-US citizenship but has lived most of his life in Ireland.

He appeared in a US court on Monday after last week losing his six-year battle against extradition.

In the now-unsealed affidavit, FBI special agent Shanna Daniels described how the bureau was investigating an anonymous web-hosting service advertising and distributing child pornography in 2012 and 2013.

The "dark web" network allowed users to access websites anonymously, without revealing to the website the IP address of their computer.

Unlike the open internet, it was also not possible to publicly look up the IP address of the computer hosting the network.

This meant authorities faced considerable difficulty in locating the person allegedly behind it.

According to the special agent, an FBI team based in Maryland connected with the network in which they allege Marques was hosting two child exploitation websites.

Website A was a bulletin board. It had 7,712 members, 22,230 posts and 2,192 topics relating to child pornography and violent child sexual abuse.

Website B contained almost 1.4 million files. FBI investigators downloaded more than a million of these and found nearly all were child pornography.

According to the special agent, during 2013 the FBI identified an IP address associated with the anonymous network and the two websites.

This gave them a trail to follow that ultimately ended at Marques's Dublin apartment.

The IP address was discovered to be associated with a web-hosting company in France.

Following a request to French authorities, subscriber information and business records were obtained from the company.

The FBI discovered that a single subscriber, Marques, had a contract with the company to use the server.

Investigators also discovered Marques paid for this using a debit card in his own name from a US bank.

A Las Vegas mailbox was provided as the billing address, but further investigation revealed mail to that address was being forwarded to Marques's apartment in Dublin.

Although Marques offered to plead guilty if he was put on trial in Ireland, the DPP opted not to prosecute him. He could now face decades in prison if he is convicted in the US.

