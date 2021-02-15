Leslie Buckley fails in bid to revoke appointment of INM inspectors

Former Independent News & Media (INM) chairman Leslie Buckley has failed in an application seeking to revoke the appointment of inspectors investigating a major suspected data breach at the company in 2014.

Mr Buckley wanted the appointment of barrister Sean Gillane SC and solicitor Richard Fleck revoked on grounds of “objective bias”, claiming they omitted key evidence from a draft interim report.

However, the application has been rejected by the High Court with Mr Justice Garrett Simons finding it had to be refused as it was irreconcilable with case law of the Supreme Court.

The decision paves the way for the inspectors to continue their investigations.

They are examining several issues, including the “interrogation” of INM data at the direction of Mr Buckley and paid for by a company controlled by former INM shareholder Denis O’Brien.

Mr Buckley claimed this was done as part of a cost-cutting exercise where he was seeking information about a contract.

But the discovery of a spreadsheet which suggested 19 names, including those of journalists, were searched for in the data raised doubts over this explanation.

Among other issues being investigated are claims Mr Buckley put pressure on former INM chief executive Robert Pitt to pay an inflated price for Newstalk, a radio station owned by Mr O’Brien. The deal was ultimately abandoned.

Mr Buckley, who stepped down as INM chairman in March 2018, has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr O’Brien is no longer involved with the company, which was bought by Belgian-Dutch group Mediahuis in 2019.

Mr Buckley’s application centred on draft statements circulated by the inspectors to interested parties between December 2019 and February 2020.

He claimed the draft statements contained numerous errors, and that there was an “evident trend”, “persistent and dominant pattern” and “consistent pattern” whereby evidence had been misstated and misrepresented.

The former INM chairman claimed this was done in a manner which unfairly bolstered the strength of the allegations against him and diminished evidence in support of his position.

While objective bias was alleged, Mr Buckley’s legal team emphasised that no allegation of actual bias was being made. They also stopped short of alleging the issues had been predetermined by the inspectors.

In response, lawyers for the inspectors submitted that the revocation application was irreconcilable with what they described as a “settled and robust” line of judgments on the proper scope of objective bias.

Mr Justice Simons said he was satisfied the inspectors’ objection was correct.

The inspectors were appointed following an inquiry by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, prompted by protected disclosures made by Mr Pitt.

Mr Buckley has rejected Mr Pitt’s allegations and has sought to challenge the former chief executive’s credibility.

According to the judgment, Mr Buckley has co-operated fully with the inspectors, attending interviews and provided documentation.

Mr Buckley has also acknowledged the inspectors observed fair procedures and were courteous, considerate and respectful during interviews.

However, he took issue with the contents of draft statements circulated by them, summarising evidence gathered from documents and interviews.

The inspectors said these were provided to interested parties to give them the opportunity to supplement or amend the inspectors’ understanding of the facts.

They also emphasised they had reached no conclusions in relation to disputed or contradictory evidence or any of the matters under investigation.

Mr Buckley, through his solicitors, made a very detailed submission of over 100 pages in respect of the draft statements in March of last year.

His solicitors subsequently called upon the inspectors to recuse themselves, and ultimately issued a motion the following month seeking orders directing their recusal or the revocation of their appointment.

Mr Justice Simons said Mr Buckley’s argument was broadly that the draft statements offered an important insight into the inspectors’ mindset.

While conceding that errors are likely to occur in draft statements, Mr Buckley attached great significance to what he characterised as “errors” in the presentation of the evidence.

He alleged there was a consistent pattern of misstating and misrepresenting the evidence in a manner adverse to him.

Mr Buckley further claimed this was so pronounced that a reasonable and fair-minded observer could not avoid concluding the thinking of the inspectors had been infected, even unconsciously, by a particular form of bias, namely, an attitude of ill will toward him or goodwill toward his accusers.

However, the judge said this argument ran into difficulties as there was a well-established line of case law to the effect that bias may not be inferred from a pattern of erroneous decisions.

He said the Supreme Court had consistently rejected the argument that it is necessary to extend existing rules to allow objective bias to be inferred from legal or other errors made within the decision-making process.

Mr Justice Simons said it followed from this that the High Court should not embark upon a detailed examination of the draft statements, even if this was the exercise Mr Buckley was inviting the court to undertake.

This would involve the court trespassing upon the inspectors’ role, he said.

The judge said the default position was that the inspectors were entitled to recover their legal costs from Mr Buckley, but he gave the parties two weeks to file submissions on the issue and the final orders to be made.

Online Editors