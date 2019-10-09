Leon Wright remanded over alleged violent garda station incident

A 31-year-old man has been remanded on bail charged with violent behaviour in a Dublin garda station following his arrest for a public order incident.

Leon Wright, with an address at Clonshaugh Avenue, Priorswood, Coolock, Dublin, was charged with five offences in connection with incidents at Parnell Street and Store Street garda station on September 16 this year.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today charged with obstruction of a garda, engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, at Parnell Street, criminal damage to a inside panel of a back passenger door of a patrol car, and violent behaviour at Store Street Garda station.

A court garda sergeant told Judge Bryan Smyth that CCTV from the Parnell Street area had to be obtained. The cost of the damage was not yet known, the court heard.

The defence consented to an adjournment.

Mr Wright was ordered to appear again on November 20 next.

Online Editors