Legal case begins over harbour homes

A community group has launched a High Court challenge aimed at overturning An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for a residential and marine leisure development at a south Dublin fishing harbour.

The action has been brought by Bulloch Harbour Preservation Association over a decision by the planning authority to give the go-ahead for the development at the Dalkey harbour.

The proposed development will consist of two apartments, three detached houses, a marine leisure centre, a cafe, changing rooms and a public square.

The site has been subject to planning applications to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, which were refused. The second refusal was appealed in 2018 to An Bord Pleanála which in June granted permission.

The association claims the decision is flawed and should be set aside.

In its judicial review proceedings against An Bord Pleanála, it seeks various reliefs including an order quashing the decision of June 28 granting permission.

It also seeks various declarations including that the board erred in law by failing to conduct an EIA, and that there was a failure to consider the impact that the development will have on local bat species.

The proposed developer, Bartra Property (Dublin) Ltd, is a notice party to the proceedings.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted, on an ex parte basis, by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan.

Irish Independent