Leaving Cert student (19) caught with €1,500 of cannabis and cash in his bedroom

A LEAVING Cert student caught dealing cannabis “wouldn’t have been at the top of the class,” a court heard.

Patrick Zabachidze (19) had more than €1,500 worth of the drug as well as cash proceeds when his home was raided by gardaí.

Judge Gerard Jones said he would give him a chance and treat him leniently if a probation report is favourable.

Zabachidze, of Finns Green, Finnstown, Lucan, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney told Blanchardstown District Court the accused’s house was searched under warrant last January 21.

A total of 41 separate deals of cannabis were seized from Zabachidze’s bedroom, as well as €160 in cash. The cannabis had a street value of €1,544.

The accused was not present during the search.

The following day, he was arrested and made full admissions in relation to the sale and supply of drugs, and that the cash was obtained by doing this, Sgt Sweeney said.

The accused, who had no previous convictions, was 18 years old at the time, his solicitor Simon Fleming said.

His mother had been at home when gardaí came to search the house and “took the news of this very badly,” Mr Fleming said.

Zabachidze was living at home when he “very stupidly got involved in this behaviour,” Mr Fleming said.

He had since finished his Leaving Cert and passed it.

“He wouldn’t have been at the top of the class,” Mr Fleming said.

“That was indicative of the fact that he became involved in something of this nature.”

The accused was hoping to get a job in the entertainment industry when Covid restrictions were lifted, Mr Fleming said.

Judge Jones said he would like to give Zabachidze a chance, and ordered a probation report.

“I don’t want to blight his career for the rest of his life,” the judge said.