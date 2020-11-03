Leak controversy doctor settles libel action against Web Summit chief

A defamation action taken by the doctor at the centre of the Leo Varadkar leak controversy against Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave has been settled.

Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, a well-known general practitioner, sued Mr Cosgrave over false comments he made on social media last April, including a claim the doctor was “involved in spin and deception”.

Dr Ó Tuathail issued proceeding against him in the High Court last June and the entrepreneur later apologised for the remarks, saying he was “wrong”.

However, the case remained live until the week before last, when the court was informed the matter had been settled. No further details were given.

Within days of the case being struck out, Dr Ó Tuathail found himself at the centre of a major controversy when The Village magazine revealed Tánaiste Mr Varadkar had given him a copy of a confidential contract agreement between the Government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) last year.

At the time Mr Varadkar was Taoiseach and Dr Ó Tuathail was president of the National Association of General Practitioners, a rival organisation to the IMO.

Dr Ó Tuathail’s action against Mr Cosgrave related to comments made by the technology conference founder during the early stages of the pandemic in Ireland.

Already prominent in medical circles, Dr Ó Tuathail’s profile grew considerably with the arrival of Covid-19.

He found himself in demand as a commentator and became a well-known figure on television and radio.

However, last April Mr Cosgrave, who had been vocal on social media in his criticism of the response to the impending health crisis, made a number of false remarks about the doctor on Twitter.

These were later deleted but Dr Ó Tuathail issued proceedings against him in June and two months later Mr Cosgrave issued an apology on Twitter.

“In April I tweeted that Dr Maitiu Ó Tuathail was trying to entrap healthcare workers whistleblowing over PPE. I also stated that he was involved in both spin and deception and that this was leading to the loss of life. I was wrong,” he said.

“I would like to unreservedly apologise to Dr Ó Tuaithail. He is, like all doctors in Ireland, doing his best in the fight against Covid-19.”

It was the second time Mr Cosgrave had to apologise over incorrect claims by him on the social media platform.

In June, he apologised to nurses, families, the HSE and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) over a tweet last March in which he incorrectly said four nurses had died from the coronavirus.

The HSE rubbished the tweet and the INMO accused him of scaremongering and spreading misinformation which may have alarmed the families of nurses.

Irish Independent