League of Ireland soccer star abused gardaí after traffic stop

A LEAGUE of Ireland soccer player stopped by gardaí for driving offences called officers “retards” and “a pack of handicaps”, a court heard.

Mohamed Boudiaf (19) told a garda “you’re not taking the f**king car” and shouted at his family to help him. At the time, he was a learner driver driving unaccompanied.

In another incident, Boudiaf told gardaí “I’m not having your sh*t today”.

Judge John O’Leary fined Boudiaf €700, jailed him for two months for public order matters and imposed a separate one-month suspended sentence.

The defendant, of Dun Saithne Crescent in Balbriggan, admitted to road traffic and public order offences, including uninsured driving.

Garda Stephen Murphy told Swords District Court he stopped Boudiaf near his home last December 2.

Boudiaf started shouting “you’re not taking the car” and encouraged his family to come out and help him.

Gda Murphy said Boudiaf called officers “retards” and a “pack of handicaps”.

In an incident on December 6, 2021, Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said Boudiaf was stopped in a car on Railway Street in Balbriggan while talking to a female. He said: “I’m not having your sh*t today”.

Boudiaf was asked to pull in and get out of the car. Sgt McGarrity said he got out and walked away, telling gardaí “f**k off” and “I’m not having your sh*t today”.

She said he refused to get into a patrol car and actively resisted arrest.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Boudiaf wished to apologise to gardaí for the way he spoke to them. Ms D’Arcy said Boudiaf was frustrated at the time, but that it was no reason to speak the way he did.

She said Boudiaf was a full-time footballer with Drogheda United and was serious about his profession.

Boudiaf was remorseful and these incidents were not the beginning of a career of criminality, she added.