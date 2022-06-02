| 9.1°C Dublin

League of Ireland soccer star abused gardaí after traffic stop

Mohamed Boudiaf, of Dun Saithne Crescent, Balbriggan, Dublin, admitted public order offences Expand

Andrew Phelan

A LEAGUE of Ireland soccer player stopped by gardaí for driving offences called officers “retards” and “a pack of handicaps”, a court heard.

Mohamed Boudiaf (19) told a garda “you’re not taking the f**king car” and shouted at his family to help him. At the time, he was a learner driver driving unaccompanied.

