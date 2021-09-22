Lawyers win battle for disclosure review payments in criminal cases

The Department of Justice has agreed that senior lawyers can now be paid up to €225 an hour to review disclosure in criminal cases involving large amounts of material.

The move comes after a four-year campaign by the legal professions, who complained such work was largely going unpaid despite the exponential growth in evidence from smart phones and computers.

Prosecutors are required to hand over all relevant material to defence teams, even if that material is not being used in the prosecution’s case.

But the fact defence lawyers were usually unable to claim fees for reviewing the material, even where it was voluminous, gave rise to fears crucial evidence might be missed, potentially leading to miscarriages of justice.

One experienced criminal barrister, Luigi Rea, sent a report to the Department of Justice in 2018 warning of a “catastrophe” similar to that seen in England and Wales, where problems with disclosure led to the collapse of several rape trials and hundreds of cases being dropped.

Another barrister, Criminal State Bar Committee chairman Dara Hayes, warned earlier this year that the system for examining disclosure had become one based on goodwill and was being held together by a thread.

Following discussions involving the department, the Law Society and the Bar of Ireland, procedures have been agreed whereby fees can be claimed for reviewing “significant” disclosure where it “goes way beyond what would ordinarily be expected in the normal preparation of a case”.

Documentary junior counsel will be able to claim €72 an hour for reviewing disclosure materials.

A trial junior counsel will be able to claim €135 an hour, up to a maximum of €572 per day in the Circuit Court and €1,041 in the Central Criminal Court, while a trial senior counsel will be able to claim €225 per hour, up to a maximum of €858 per day in the Circuit Court and €1,562 in the Central Criminal Court.

Instructing solicitors will have to get prior sanction from the department’s criminal legal aid unit or disclosure review fees will not be paid, while the review of disclosure which is not deemed significant will not be covered.

The Bar of Ireland cited the refusal of successive governments to reverse criminal fee cuts of between 28.5pc and 69pc implemented between 2008 and 2011 and the lack of fees for disclosure work as factors behind the high level of attrition at the criminal bar.

Earlier this year it released figures showing that two-thirds of barristers who start out practising criminal law end up leaving within six years.

“We are pleased the Department of Justice has finally given recognition to fairness and equity,” said Bar of Ireland chief executive Ciara Murphy.

“The review of disclosure is work that was undertaken by the Bar for many years without any remuneration whatsoever and this development is a step in the right direction.”

Ms Murphy said the Bar was continuing to press its case for a reversal of the fee cuts imposed between 2008 to 2011.