| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Lawyers set for talks on lead cases in multi-million euro mica scandal litigation

The High Court, Dublin Expand

Close

The High Court, Dublin

The High Court, Dublin

The High Court, Dublin

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Lawyers are to hold talks about identifying lead cases which would be representative of the more than 1,500 mica lawsuits, involving claims potentially in excess of €550m, filed with the High Court.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald urged lawyers to hold discussions after an application was made to enter one lead or “pathfinder” case onto the list of the fact track Commercial Court.

Most Watched

Privacy