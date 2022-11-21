Lawyers set for talks on lead cases in multi-million euro mica scandal litigation

Lawyers are to hold talks about identifying lead cases which would be representative of the more than 1,500 mica lawsuits, involving claims potentially in excess of €550m, filed with the High Court.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald urged lawyers to hold discussions after an application was made to enter one lead or “pathfinder” case onto the list of the fact track Commercial Court.

The application did not proceed, amid concerns it was premature, and the judge said it was necessary to identify “what other representative cases exist and to ensure that all of those cases are the subject of similar applications to this court”.

A list of “pathfinder” cases could now be drawn up between the opposing legal teams by the time the matter comes back before the court in January.

The vast majority of the lawsuits relate to properties in Co Donegal, and list block provider Cassidy Brothers Concrete Products and the two bodies responsible for building product standards in the county, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI), as defendants.

The cases, in which all of the plaintiffs are represented by Dublin law firm Coleman Legal, are being taken due to concerns property owners will fall outside the Government’s defective blocks grant scheme or will be inadequately compensated.

The NSAI, which denies any liability for the claims, lodged an application for the entry of one of the cases onto the Commercial Court list today, proceedings issued against it and the other defendants by schoolteachers William and Grainne Doherty of Malin Head.

But when the matter came before the court, the NSAI’s counsel, Jarlath Fitzsimons SC, did not press ahead with it.

He said there was an “emerging agreement” between the plaintiffs and his clients that there may be “four or five” pathfinder cases before the court by Christmas.

Mr Fitzsimons said it was envisaged there would be a meeting of legal representatives to agree directions for the management of those cases.

He also said the reason the entry application had been made by the NSAI in the Doherty case was “so there could be no culpable delay on the part of my client”.

Robert Fitzpatrick SC, for the Dohertys, said there was “an element of prematurity” to the NSAI application and that other “pathfinder” cases had yet to be identified.

He said his side had intended to bring entry applications, but it wasn’t their intention to bring them just yet.

A letter had issued last week from his side to the other parties proposing “an open meeting of the lawyers” and that offer “still stands”, he said.

“It is just a little bit early for us to say exactly what cases we think would assist the court in determining the main issues this litigation is going to have to address,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“The court will be aware at some level of the human suffering involved.

“Without wishing to take away from the fact every case is unique and every plaintiff has their own set of circumstances, the effort has to be made to identify a sufficient number of case which capture the main themes or the recurring themes and legal points.”

Mr Justice McDonald said he imagined, given the number of plaintiffs, it was “not too easy to identify a representative group”.

The judge adjourned the matter to January 16 “on the basis there will be detailed discussions” amongst the legal teams.

It is expected the total number of mica lawsuits could reach 2,000, with new cases being filed with the High Court every few days.

Each case must be filed individually as it is not currently possible to bring class action lawsuits in Ireland.

Instead, the courts have allowed representative or “lead” cases, which capture most or all of the key issues raised, to be prioritised.

The Dohertys, parents to six children, discovered mica in the walls of their self-built home in Malin Head in 2016.

They say that since then their lives have been ones lived under huge financial and emotional pressure, and that amid the stress Grainne Doherty lost a baby during her fifth pregnancy.

The couple had to remortgage their home to get the €50,000 needed to replace the outer leaf of the property in 2017.

But they now fear that work will be insufficient to save their home.