Lawyers for Seán Dunne’s bankruptcy trustee want to be paid for monitoring ex-wife Gayle Killilea’s Twitter account

Seán Dunne case lawyers want payment for monitoring Gayle Killilea's Twitter account

Lawyers acting for Seán Dunne’s US bankruptcy trustee want to be paid for monitoring his ex-wife Gayle Killilea’s Twitter account, invoices submitted to a court reveal.