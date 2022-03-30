Lawyers for alleged IS member Lisa Smith say prosecution case ‘falls short of what is required’ to convict

Lawyers for former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith have said the prosecution case "falls short of what is required" to convict her.

The terror trial at the Special Criminal Court concluded today with the defence delivering its closing remarks.

The trial opened before the non-jury court in Dublin on January 25 and has been running for 10 weeks.

It is the prosecution's case that Ms Smith emigrated, or made hegira, to the Islamic State (IS) to provide support to the terror group after it had established a caliphate.

Ms Smith (40), from Dundalk in Co Louth, has pleaded not guilty to membership of the unlawful terrorist group between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

She also denies trying to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015, for the benefit of the same terror organisation.

Michael O'Higgins SC, defending, finalised his closing speech to the three judges today.

He recalled the testimony of Dr Florence Gaub, an expert on Middle Eastern conflicts, who told the court she did not think that a person is a member of IS only when they pick up a gun.

Counsel said this approach was "troubling" and to term someone "clearly not involved in any combatant role" as a foreign fighter was "poor terminology".

He said that references to the Islamic State terror group, the territory, and the secretariat which establishes the state were being used interchangeably.

Mr O’Higgins submitted that the court should make a distinction between them, and that it could not say that anybody within a geographical boundary was a prima facie terrorist

The defence also cited a UN human rights report which raised concerns about people in Iraq being tried for IS membership.

It noted that only membership had to be proven rather than specific conduct, and prosecutions involved a person providing basic support to IS members "such as cooking or selling vegetables" or being related to IS affiliates.

The court has already heard that Ms Smith's third husband was an alleged IS soldier who carried out border patrols.

Mr O'Higgins said the only act cited by the prosecution, to assist its membership case, was "reproducing Dr Gaub's evidence that they didn't all live in barracks and had to be brought home and fed".

He said the UN High Commissioner condemned this taking place in Baghdad and was "at a loss to see" why the DPP would say it's all right to prosecute in Dublin's Parkgate Street.

Counsel also said the garda interviews with Ms Smith were "conducted on an unfair basis", citing her "not getting a straight answer" when asking if she did something wrong by going to the Islamic State, or when she was over there.

Concluding his speech Mr O'Higgins said the prosecution’s evidence "falls short of what is required" to prove the charges against his client.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, adjourned the matter until next Thursday, April 7, for mention.

The court has not yet indicated a date for when it will deliver its judgment.