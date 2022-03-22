Lawyers for alleged IS member Lisa Smith apply to have Special Criminal Court enter not guilty verdicts

Lawyers for alleged Islamic State (IS) member Lisa Smith have made an application to have the Special Criminal Court enter not guilty verdicts against her.

The direction was sought today by the defence after the State concluded its case against the former Defence Forces soldier.

Ms Smith, from Dundalk in Co Louth, is accused of membership of the unlawful terror group IS between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

The 40-year-old is also charged with trying to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015, for the benefit of the same terrorist organisation. She denies both charges.

Today Michael O'Higgins SC, defending, made an application for the three judges to enter a verdict of not guilty on both counts.

He said there was no evidence of membership or that his client had any awareness that the funds she attempted to send were for the benefit of IS.

The court heard that the money was intended for John Georgelas, AKA Abu Hassan, who was injured in combat in April 2014.

Mr O'Higgins submitted that, whatever fighting he was involved in, he wasn't a member of IS at that time.

He said Georgelas was someone Ms Smith had a long friendship with stretching back many years who acted as her confidant and guiding light.

Mr O'Higgins also said that, if there was sufficient evidence to prove that the intended recipient was a member of IS, this would still fall very short of what is required.

In relation to the membership charge, the court was told that social media messages relied upon lacked an indication of recruitment or incitement to hatred, and that Ms Smith was "always very polite, very reasoned, quite docile and submissive" in her exchanges.

Counsel also said there was an obligation on the State to tell the court about life in Syria, but that not a single witness from there had been produced.

In response Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, said that Lisa Smith had travelled thousands of miles and had to have known about the activities of the terror group which by this time "was up to its neck in blood".

He said it also couldn't be ignored that her arrival to Syria was facilitated by John Georgelas, and that journey was in response to the call from the terror group's leader.

Mr Gillane also described the defence's description of Ms Smith on social media as "simply wrong".

He questioned how docile or submissive one particular exchange about a preacher was, in which Lisa Smith responded "Amen" to another user saying "I hope Allah kills him".

Counsel said the accused wasn't there "boiling the kettle" but that she was an "absolute integral part" of IS because she was a western woman and part of the narrative for people to come from abroad and join it.

"You don't have to commit acts of propaganda because you are the propaganda. You are the life blood of the terror group by doing what Lisa Smith did," Mr Gillane added.

In relation to the terror financing charge, he submitted that at the time of the attempted transaction it is "crystal clear" that Georgelas is nothing but a member of IS.

Mr Gillane added that the accused herself said she was sending him money to get him back on his feet, which counsel submitted was to help him become operative again for the terror group.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, said the court would rule on the application on Thursday morning.

