Lawyer for jailed ex-RTÉ journalist compares sex assault on sleeping victim with scenario where a woman wakes her partner by performing a sexual act

Mícheál Ó Leidhin, who was a political reporter for Raidió na Gaeltachta, fails in appeal over his conviction and sentence 

Mícheál Ó Leidhin leaving the Central Criminal Court after his sentence hearing last July. Photo: Collins Courts

Mícheál Ó Leidhin leaving the Central Criminal Court after his sentence hearing last July. Photo: Collins Courts

Mícheál Ó Leidhin leaving the Central Criminal Court after his sentence hearing last July. Photo: Collins Courts

Mícheál Ó Leidhin leaving the Central Criminal Court after his sentence hearing last July. Photo: Collins Courts

Paul Neilan

A former RTÉ journalist who was jailed for 15 months for sexually assaulting a woman while she slept has lost his appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Mícheál Ó Leidhin (38) was a political reporter for Raidió na Gaeltachta and was found guilty by a jury in July for the sexual assault of the woman at his former home.

