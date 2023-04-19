| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Largest ever winding up in history of the State is sought against two Dublin-based Russian firms

The firms, owned by the Russian Federation, have estimated worth of over €4bn

The High Court was told that several directors of GTLK's ultimate parent are government ministers in the Kremlin. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

The High Court was told that several directors of GTLK's ultimate parent are government ministers in the Kremlin. Photo: Getty

The High Court was told that several directors of GTLK's ultimate parent are government ministers in the Kremlin. Photo: Getty

The High Court was told that several directors of GTLK's ultimate parent are government ministers in the Kremlin. Photo: Getty

Aodhan O'Faolain

The High Court has been asked to wind up two Irish registered companies that are part of a group involved in the leasing of aircraft and ships.

The firms, with an estimated worth of over €4.11bn, are ultimately owned by the Russian Federation.

Most Watched

Privacy