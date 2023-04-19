Largest ever winding up in history of the State is sought against two Dublin-based Russian firms

The High Court has been asked to wind up two Irish registered companies that are part of a group involved in the leasing of aircraft and ships.

The firms, with an estimated worth of over €4.11bn, are ultimately owned by the Russian Federation.

Should the court agree to appoint liquidators to GTLK Europe DAC, and the related GTLK Europe Capital DAC, it would be the largest winding up in the history of the Irish State.

The court heard from lawyers acting for four creditors of the company, who have sought to have the firms liquidated, that the economic sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have had "a devastating effect" on the GTLK Europe Group.

They claim the group is no longer able to conduct any business as the sanctions have led to the termination of lease agreements of the group's leases, and the freezing of the group's assets.

GTLK's Europe Group's international leasing business is headquartered in Dublin, and the firms that are sought to be wound up are at the top of the group's structure.

The four creditors that have petitioned the court for orders winding up the GTLK firms are Dublin registered Trinity investments DAC and an associated entity Allestor Europe Multi Asset Portfolio, a sub fund of Allestor Capital ICAV.

The other two creditors seeking the winding up orders are Ben Oldman Special Situations Fund LP and Sona Credit Master Fund Limited which are both registered in the Caymen Islands.

The four creditors claim that they are owed some US$178m/€162.5m by GTLK Europe.

They claim that they entered into a series of agreements to refinance existing debt, where they advanced significant funds to GTLK Europe Capital, of which GTLK was a co-guarantor.

Counsel said that following the imposition of the sanctions there has been significant default by GTLK Europe Capital regarding its repayment obligations, specifically the requirement to repay interest due on the loans.

The creditors claim that the group has not satisfied their demands for repayment, and in a petition to the High Court say the Irish-registered entities and associated group of companies are unable to pay their debts, are insolvent and should be wound up.

The matter came before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore on Wednesday on a one side only represented basis. The judge made various directions in the creditors' application.

Kelley Smith SC, instructed by William Fry Solicitors, for the creditors, told the court that GTLK is ultimately owned by the Russian Federation's Ministry of Transport. Several directors of GTLK's ultimate parent are government ministers or deputy ministers in the Kremlin.

Counsel said that the company, through a complex corporate structure, holds assets including 70 aircraft and 19 sea vessels. Its customers include airlines Aeroflot, Emirates and EasyJet.

She said arising out of the sanctions, the group's lease should have been terminated, and that the firm would retake possession of its assets.

However, it was not clear if any such steps have been taken, particularly within Russia where the majority of the aircraft leased are located.

Those aircraft continue to be operated by Russian airlines, within Russia, and have been wrongfully re-registered in Russia, counsel said.

Russian-operated aircrafts’ certificates of airworthiness have been suspended by certain aviation authorities. There were also concerns over what insurance cover, if any, is in place in respect of those aircraft.

Counsel said that since the sanctions were imposed the Irish directors of the two companies had resigned, as had the companies’ secretary and auditors.

It was also unclear if Irish-based solicitors are continuing to act for it or to advise the two companies, counsel said.

Her clients' solicitors had attempted to make contact with GTLK Europe, well in advance of making their demands for repayments.

However there has been no response to their communications. It was therefore unclear if GTLK will contest the winding up petitions.

The creditors are seeking to have Damien Murran and Julian Moroney of Teneo Restructuring Ireland appointed as joint liquidators to the companies.

Mr Justice O’Moore said it was important to establish what parties wanted to get involved in the proceedings, and if the application to wind up the GTLK companies will ultimately be contested.

The judge put in place deadlines for any interested entity to issue notices of intention to take part in the hearing, and dates for the exchange of sworn statements between any participants.

He adjourned the matter to next month.