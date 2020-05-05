Large garda presence at Four Courts as Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters continue legal challenge against Covid-19 laws

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters address supporters outside the High Court in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys 5th May 2020

There was a large garda presence at the Four Courts in Dublin today as Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters prepared for another day of legal challenge against laws introduced to impose restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 30 supporters of the pair began gathering at barriers erected to close off the Chancery Place, the street beside the court building, around an hour before the court proceedings began this morning.

Some were carrying Irish flags, and others held signs urging an end to the lockdown implemented to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Garda checkpoints were in operation on approach routes to the courts where drivers were questioned about the purpose of their journey.

Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters leaving the High Court in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys 5th May 2020

Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters leaving the High Court in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys 5th May 2020

Some of the group of supporters of O’Doherty and Waters filmed the media and gardai present on their mobile phones.

One woman berated the media, telling them they should ‘hang their heads in shame’ as she filmed them, saying they could now be “picked out” in the areas where they live.

One tall man stood quietly at the barrier of Chancery Place holding aloft a large heavy book on the Irish Constitution in one hand and a circular plastic shield, with a gold plastic lion's head in its centre, in the other hand.

The woman who had been filming the media continued to criticise them, and then a man from the crowd started to address and criticise the gardai.

The woman who was filming the media then started to argue with the man criticising the gardai, saying he should be criticising the media instead.

Gemma O’Doherty was first to arrive, to loud cheers from her supporters.

Some of the Gardai on duty outside the High Court in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys 5th May 2020

Some of the Gardai on duty outside the High Court in Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys 5th May 2020

Asked if she wanted to make any comment she said “I don’t talk to fake news. Traitors to Ireland.”

Addressing the crowd of supporters she said there would be “a tsunami of litigation against the State” and claimed there was an “interrogation of our citizens and appalling treatment of innocent law abiding citizens at the hands of a police force that is no longer defending the rights and safety of the Irish people”.

John Waters arrived a short time later and also addressed the supporters before he and Gemma O’Doherty went into the court building.

While they were in the court the crowd remained outside on the quays.

When O’Doherty and Waters emerged to tell the crowd that the case would begin hearing at 2pm they also began another tirade of criticism at the media.

A man passing the scene started to shout angrily at the crowd and mentioned O’Doherty by name.

He ran into the middle of the crowd as he cursed loudly, before moving a short distance away and dropping his trousers and bending down to expose his bare buttocks to the crowd. He was escorted to the back of the court building by gardai, and it was unclear if he was arrested or not.

