Landlord who assaulted tenant with knife in row over airsoft rifles avoids jail

Declan Brennan

A landlord assaulted his tenant with a knife in a row over the tenant having Airsoft rifles in the property, a court has heard.

Des Roche (60) of Willow Lodge, Booterstown Ave, Booterstown, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to the injured party, who was renting a room in Roche's home.

