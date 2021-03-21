Landlord threatened former tenant he'd ‘put a bullet in his head’, court is told 

A landlord threatened a former tenant he would “get a gun and put a bullet in his head” when he asked for his deposit back, it has been alleged.

Niall Cloke (49) is accused of telling the ex-tenant that he would pay €5,000 to get him shot, and he would be returning to his country “either walking or in a box”.

Mr Cloke is facing trial on a threat to kill charge after a judge ruled the case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level.

Judge David McHugh remanded him on continuing bail for further directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Cloke, with an address at Wheatfield Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin, is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the man at an unknown location in the State on November 11, 2019.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney told Blanchardstown District Court in December that year that the alleged victim made a complaint to gardaí that his former landlord, the accused, had made threats to him.

He told gardaí this happened in the course of a telephone conversation when they had a discussion about the return of a deposit.

It was alleged by the man that the accused “threatened to get a gun and put a bullet in his head”, Sgt Sweeney said.

Mr Cloke told the former tenant he would “pay a sum of €5,000 to get him shot and that the injured party would return to Romania either walking or in a box”, he said.

The alleged victim said the verbal threat had a profound effect on him personally and professionally and “he believed the accused would do these things to him”.

It was also alleged the accused spoke about the man’s girlfriend, saying “he would watch her leaving work and where she lived”.

The alleged victim feared for his girlfriend’s safety, the court heard.

According to gardaí, the conversation was on loudspeaker on the alleged victim’s phone and video-recorded. This was provided to gardaí and it was alleged the accused was listed as the owner of the number.

Mr Cloke later presented himself at Ronanstown garda station and was charged.

Sgt Sweeney said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to summary disposal of the case in the district court subject to the judge accepting jurisdiction.

Judge McHugh refused jurisdiction after hearing the outline of the allegations.

He adjourned the case to a date in May for the further consideration of the DPP.

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which is under Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.