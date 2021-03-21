| 6.7°C Dublin

Landlord threatened former tenant he'd ‘put a bullet in his head’, court is told 

Accused man: Niall Cloke has not yet entered a plea in case Expand

Accused man: Niall Cloke has not yet entered a plea in case

Andrew Phelan

A landlord threatened a former tenant he would “get a gun and put a bullet in his head” when he asked for his deposit back, it has been alleged.

Niall Cloke (49) is accused of telling the ex-tenant that he would pay €5,000 to get him shot, and he would be returning to his country “either walking or in a box”.

Mr Cloke is facing trial on a threat to kill charge after a judge ruled the case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level.

