Landlord of so-called 'party house' during Covid-19 pandemic ‘relieved’ by High Court quashing of order 

A LANDLORD who was the focus of an historic action under environmental law over a so-called 'party house' at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic has said he feels totally vindicated by the High Court quashing the order involved.

Cork landlord Fachtna O'Reilly (81) was warned in the District Court last July that, under an order made, he could be liable for any future proven breaches of noise controls at properties occupied by student tenants and locally dubbed 'Covid Party House' and 'Party Central.'

The order was made at Cork District Court under Section 108 of the Environment Agency Protection Act.

It made the landlord liable for any future proven breaches of noise controls at the properties involved.

The order was made despite a plea from Mr O'Reilly's solicitor, Eamon Murray, for the matter to be adjourned in light of the extensive actions taken since July 10 by the landlord which included installing special noise monitors and CCTV systems at the property involved.

Residents complained that the activities at the so-called 'party house' had deprived them of sleep for weeks and ruined their quality of life.

Now, the High Court has quashed the District Court order involved.

It was quashed by a written ruling of Mr Justice Charles Meenan in the High Court following a challenge taken by Mr O'Reilly.

In a statement, Mr Murray said the High Court order had fully endorsed their challenge.

"My client was very relieved to have his position vindicated," he said.

"The position we adopted in the District Court case was that the Residential Tenancy Board was the appropriate environment in which these issues should have been ventilated."

“We are happy that the anomalous situation in which a property owner could find him/herself amenable to a term of imprisonment for breach of an order similar to the one made in this case, has been overturned.”

Mr Murray pointed out that his client had taken action over the complaints lodged about the tenants in his properties.

He had spoken to the tenants involved and issued them with a formal warning.

Further, the landlord had also paid for noise monitors and CCTV cameras to be installed at the properties which were the focus of complaints from local residents.

