Known associate of gang boss ‘Mr Flashy’ died when stolen motorbike he was riding crashed into tree

Seán McCárthaigh

A Dublin teenager was killed after a stolen motorcycle he was riding collided with a tree shortly after he had eluded gardaí during a high-speed chase on the M50, an inquest has heard.

Jordan “Romo” Kennedy (19) of Dunsink Gardens, Finglas, died in a single vehicle collision on Kilshane Road, Finglas in the early hours of April 2, 2021.

