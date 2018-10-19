A woman on trial for attempted murder stabbed a woman on the Luas two weeks earlier, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

A woman on trial for attempted murder stabbed a woman on the Luas two weeks earlier, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Knife-attack accused 'stabbed woman in face with a pen on the Luas'

Laura Kenna (35), of no fixed abode, is charged with the attempted murder of Fionnuala Bourke on Lower Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9, on January 3, 2017.

She is also charged with assault intending to cause serious harm.

Ms Kenna has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to both counts.

Counsel for Ms Kenna, Barry White SC, called Dr Stephen Monks, consultant forensic psychiatrist based at the Central Mental Hospital, to give evidence yesterday.

Hallucinations

Dr Monks told the jury that he interviewed Ms Kenna on two occasions in 2018 and, in his opinion, Ms Kenna had schizophrenic affective disorder and presented concurrently with psychotic delusions and hallucinations.

In addition, she had manic mood swings and grandiose delusions.

He said she was hearing noises where in reality there were no noises.

He said Ms Kenna believed she was receiving messages from the television and could communicate with celebrities.

Dr Monks told the jury that two weeks before the alleged attempted murder of Ms Bourke, Ms Kenna stabbed a woman on the Luas in the face with a pen.

Ms Kenna believed the woman had been saying things about her under her breath but it was "most likely" the woman hadn't said anything at all.

She intended to stab her in the eye, the court heard.

Shortly after being released from Garda custody for the Luas incident, Ms Kenna stated that she thought she was going to be "eaten" and that if she didn't kill someone she wouldn't survive.

She stated that she was being talked into killing somebody by the "voices in her head".

Opening the case on Tuesday, prosecuting counsel Anthony Sammon SC said the central issue was the state of mind of Ms Kenna at the time of the alleged offence.

He said the jury would hear evidence from two consultant psychiatrists from the Central Mental Hospital and there would be a conflict in the opinions of the doctors.

Mr Sammon told the jury that Ms Bourke, a civil servant, was walking home from work around 5pm on the day in question when she was attacked by Ms Kenna with a knife.

Mr Sammon said Ms Bourke's "throat was slit" and she suffered "severe facial scarring".

Stitched

Upon her arrest the following day, Ms Kenna told gardaí: "I'm guilty. Yeah, I f***ing did it. Is she still alive?

"Yeah, I did it, I sliced her like you would a goat. You couldn't have stitched that up, I cut through her like butter," the jury heard.

Ms Kenna told gardaí that she had followed another woman along the Drumcondra Road shortly before the attack on Ms Bourke but "let her [the first woman] go", the jury heard.

When asked if she understood Ms Bourke was severely injured, Ms Kenna said she didn't care.

Under cross-examination from Barry White SC, for the defence, Detective Sergeant Ken Hoare said Ms Kenna presented at interview in a number of different ways.

It was "fair to say" there were mood swings, the detective sergeant accepted.

The trial continues.

Irish Independent