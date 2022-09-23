Kitchen porter tried to sell stolen tyres back to the real owner

Agron Matoshi (42) was asked by acquaintances to sell a set of stolen tyres. Stock image

A kitchen porter asked by acquaintances to sell a set of stolen tyres and split the profit was annoyed the other men had gotten him into trouble, a court heard.

Agron Matoshi (42) should have asked more questions about the tyres, but he had believed the men when they said they owned them.

He was caught after the real owner saw the tyres for sale online, contacted gardaí and arranged a meeting to buy them.

Judge John Brennan applied the probation act, saying Matoshi had learnt a valuable lesson.

The defendant, of Castleview Park in Swords, admitted handling stolen property on March 31, 2021.

Garda Sharon O’Connell told Swords District Court the owner of a set of stolen tyres, worth €400, had seen them for sale on a website and had arranged to meet the buyer.

He and a friend met Matoshi in McDonalds car park in Balbriggan, who had the tyres in the boot of his car.

Gda O’Connell spoke to Matoshi who had no explanation for how he had the tyres.

Defence solicitor Ray Kavanagh said Matoshi was originally from Albania.

He had met some men from his community three days prior to this incident who gave him the tyres to sell, and said they could split the profit.

Matoshi should have asked more questions, and what he did was silly, he said.

Mr Kavanagh also said the defendant no longer kept contact with the men.