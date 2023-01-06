| 6.4°C Dublin

Kitchen burglar carried hatchet for her ‘own safety’

Serena Davis, of O’Brien Hall, Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin pleaded guilty to burglary, theft, assault and possession of a weapon

Andrew Phelan

A woman has admitted burgling a house, carrying a hatchet for “her own safety” and kicking a shop security guard in the shins in separate incidents.

In the burglary, Serena Davis (34) was found rummaging through presses in a kitchen after gardaí saw the window of the house was smashed and the lights were on.

