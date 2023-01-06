Kitchen burglar carried hatchet for her ‘own safety’

A woman has admitted burgling a house, carrying a hatchet for “her own safety” and kicking a shop security guard in the shins in separate incidents.

In the burglary, Serena Davis (34) was found rummaging through presses in a kitchen after gardaí saw the window of the house was smashed and the lights were on.

Months later, she attacked a security guard when he tried to stop her shoplifting clothes.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the cases at Dublin District Court for a victim impact report.

Davis, of O’Brien Hall, Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin pleaded guilty to multiple charges including burglary, theft, assault, possession of a weapon and public order offences.

The court heard gardaí went to O’Brien Hall on February 14 last year where they found the accused holding a hatchet. She dropped it when requested by gardaí and told them she had it for her own safety.

A garda was on patrol at Williams’ Place Lower, Dublin 1 on March 18, 2022 when he saw the window of a house had been smashed. There was broken glass on the floor and a rock by the door.

The light was on in the kitchen and the garda could see someone was rummaging inside.

He informed the intruder he was a garda and when he went in, he saw Davis rummaging through presses and throwing things into a bag.

When arrested, Davis was searched and a Stanley blade was found in her underclothes, the court heard.

Davis went to Pull & Bear, Mary Street on July 28 last year and stole €80 worth of clothes.

She was stopped by a store security guard as she left but refused to return to the store, kicking him several times on the shin until he let go of her.

On December 3, 2021, she was arrested after gardaí found her screaming in the face of a shop security guard while highly intoxicated, and swinging a €90 bottle of stolen prosecco.