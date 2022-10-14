Kinahans: The €4.5m handover that led to a failed deal, sinister threats and Cab seizures

On Good Friday 2009, a large group linked to Dublin’s underworld arrived at the Citywest Hotel to speak with Jim Mansfield Jr.

The businessman ordered his head of security, Martin Byrne, to ensure “VIP treatment” and rooms were provided to the guests, who included convicted murderer Freddie Thompson and drugs trafficker Thomas Kavanagh.

The High Court yesterday heard how €4.5m in cash handed over that weekend led to a botched investment deal, sinister threats and “soured” relations that resulted in the first assets being seized from Daniel Kinahan.

Martin Byrne was once the Mansfields’ head of security but turned state witness against his former boss after he was abducted and beaten by a gang led by dissident terrorists.

Jim Mansfield Jr is currently serving an 18-month sentence for trying to impede the garda investigation into that attack.

Mr Byrne is now in witness protection, and in 2018 gave a series of statements to Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) investigators.

He recalled how in the early hours after Good Friday he was directed by Mansfield Jr to open Tassagart House to allow a van on to the property. Mr Byrne said he watched as the vehicle drove on to the grounds before two men he did not recognise got out and carried two large, navy canvas suitcases inside.

The following day, he returned and saw Mansfield Jr “open up one suitcase with bundles” of cash inside.

Mr Byrne said Mansfield Jr informed him there was around €4.5m there and that “it was paid by the group of lads in the hotel the night before”.

The court was told he also recalled his boss joke that “even when he was partying he was still making money”.

While the cash was intended to buy four properties at the Saggart Court Lodge development, Mansfield Jr appeared to have other ideas.

“Jimmy informed me this money would help them complete the Convention Centre and Saudi Housing Project,” Mr Byrne said in reference to other projects they were working on.

The court heard how, days later, the businessman informed an associate that the contracts for Saggart Court Lodge should be sorted “urgently” because “the lads” had already paid the money.

The matter was not finalised before the property empire built by the Mansfield family went into receivership in 2010 and the investors began looking for returns.

Evidence was heard that Lee Cullen, the Celtic Tiger playboy and car dealer, informed Mansfield Jr he was “under pressure” from the Kavanaghs to hand over the keys or return the cash.

Cullen had for years been linked to organised crime, and the High Court heard he was “associated with a large number of senior criminals” in Dublin.

He is currently serving a 22-year sentence in the UK for conspiring to supply firearms.

The court was told the Kavanaghs included ‘Bomber’ and his cousin Gerard, nicknamed ‘Hatchet’, who was shot dead in Spain in 2014.

Mr Byrne told gardaí that in or around December 2011 it was clarified that they were only the go-between and that the money was owned by the Kinahan cartel.

At this time, Mansfield Jr also began receiving threatening calls as the pressure grew. Over the years he was warned several times by gardaí his life was under threat.

Evidence was given of how the Kavanaghs lost patience, and in 2012 Mansfield’s father, Jim Sr, was informed that no longer trusted his son and that they would now be dealing with him instead.

Despite his age and declining health, the then 72-year-old was not exempt from sinister approaches. His former head of security told detectives Mansfield Snr would get nervous after receiving threatening and aggressive phone calls. He asked Mr Byrne, who trained the family in counter-Tiger kidnapping security, to deal with the investors and eventually a meeting was arranged at the Red Cow Hotel.

Gardaí were told Mr Byrne drove Jim Snr and PJ Mansfield to the meeting and waited in the hotel with Lee Cullen while two of Thomas Kavanagh’s representatives got into the car and spoke with them for 15 minutes.

The court heard a deal was struck that would result in three payments of €50,000 made and the property, 10 Coldwater Lakes, being handed over to Kavanagh.

Cab said yesterday he was effectively acting as an agent for Daniel Kinahan.

In the summer of 2014 the Kinahan gang took control of 10 Coldwater Lakes and immediately began carrying out extensive renovations, including installing CCTV systems. Months later, on January 29, 2015, the house was searched and evidence that Cab said linked the gang to the house was recovered.

This included Daniel Kinahan’s passport, an Aer Lingus baggage sticker with his name on it, and documents belonging to criminal James Quinn, who is serving a sentence for the feud murder of Gary Hutch in Spain.

There was also information relating to a gang associate who manages properties for them, including a Baggot Street apartment where Moroccan gangster Naoufal Fassih was hiding out while on the run.

Other devices had to be electronically analysed to recover evidence. One USB device had a deleted file named “Jimmy’s Money” that “catalogued payments” between Mansfield Jr, the Kavanaghs and the Kinahans. It included a payment to Declan Brady in Spain and €100,000 to another company “linked to extensive criminality”.

The High Court heard that also present at 10 Coldwater Lakes during the search was former boxer and Kinahan close business associate Matthew Macklin, who was “courteous” with gardaí but declined to answer any questions.

Chief bureau officer Michael Gubbins said in a sworn affidavit that the mansion was controlled by the crime gang after the failed investment.

He said relationships turned sour and a “deal was done” between Mansfield Jr and associates of the Kinahan organised crime gang to try to repay these funds.

All of this, the Cab’s barrister Shelley Horan said, pointed to the property being owned and controlled by Daniel Kinahan. She said there was also evidence to show it had been acquired from the proceeds of crime – in particular, drug trafficking.

One affidavit opened to the court from Det Chief Supt Séamus Boland of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said Kinahan played an “integral part” in the transport of drugs into Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.

The senior detective said the mobster was also involved in money laundering and had “sanctioned a number of murders” linked to the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

The court was also told Thomas Kavanagh is serving a 21-year sentence in the UK for a drug importation conspiracy and is believed to be a drug trafficker closely linked to Kinahan.

Despite attempts to serve both respondents with legal papers, they failed to enter appearances.

Courier company DHL even refused to deliver documents to Kinahan in Dubai over “reputational risks”, while Kavanagh refused to engage with detectives from his prison cell.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath accepted the property and €3,850 in cash found were the proceeds of crime and granted Cab orders to seize the assets.

An application to appoint a receiver to the mansion will be heard on November 15.

While they are the first assets to be seized from Kinahan by the State, they are not expected to be the last.