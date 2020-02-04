Kinahan gangster is convicted of feud plot to murder associate of rival Hutch mob

A senior gangster linked to the Kinahan cartel has been convicted of conspiring to murder a Hutch associate as part of the deadly underworld feud.

Liam Brannigan (37) was tasked with organising the murder of Gary Hanley and was at the "centre of the wheel" of the plot before it was foiled following a lengthy Garda surveillance operation.

Secret bugging devices and CCTV were used in the case against Brannigan, who is one of the most senior Kinahan cartel associates to be convicted of a crime linked to the Hutch/Kinahan dispute.

Brannigan, who is the cousin of convicted feud killer 'Fat' Freddie Thompson, has been involved with the cartel's Dublin operation for nearly two decades and has been arrested over several major crimes in the past.

In November 2016, he was detained for questioning in relation to the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud murder of Gerard Eglington who was shot dead in Laois in 2012.

He was also arrested in 2011 over a pipe bomb seizure by organised crime detectives but avoided criminal charges.

The south inner city criminal is now being held on the C1 Landing of Mountjoy Prison where he is suspected of being "in control" of the cartel's cronies behind bars.

Yesterday, Brannigan was convicted at the Special Criminal Court of conspiring to murder Mr Hanley at a location in the State between September and November 2017.

He had pleaded not guilty.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the evidence against Brannigan derived from four areas, including covert audio recordings from several cars bugged by gardaí.

Armed gardaí intercepted a Volkswagen Caddy van just 500 yards from Mr Hanley's home on the night of November 6, 2017, and two men, Joseph Kelly and Luke Wilson, were found with a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

The evidence also included phone data extracted from the co-conspirators' phones and the "interconnectivity" of these phones; sightings of the men by gardaí; and a montage of CCTV footage showing their movements, he said. Kelly, Wilson, Alan Wilson and Dean Howe have previously all pleaded guilty to the same offence.

Brannigan, who appeared in court wearing a grey sweatshirt, nodded when the judge finished reading out his verdict.

The court heard that Luke Wilson (24), from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin, and Joseph Kelly (35) of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12, were stopped by armed gardaí just after 8pm on November 6, 2017. Their bugged Volkswagen Caddy was stopped on Philipsburgh Avenue.

Mr Justice Coffey, reading his judgment, said almost immediately after the men were stopped, they could be heard on an audio recording, saying: "It's the old bill, we're set up, we're set up."

The court previously heard that during that arrest, gardaí seized a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol, a silencer, 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, several phones, a rucksack and a container of petrol.

Moments before their arrest, Kelly and Wilson had collected the rucksack containing the gun, silencer and ammunition from a cyclist whom they met in a Lidl car park in Glasnevin.

The court heard that, before collecting the gun, Kelly took directions about where to collect the weapon during phone calls with a phone referred to as PB3.

The user of the PB3 phone was previously referred to as "Mr PB3" by the prosecution.

Mr Justice Coffey said, at one point, Kelly relayed a conversation he had with Mr PB3 to Wilson, telling Wilson there was a "set of apartments" nearby and "he's going to get yer man to walk down". This was moments before they collected the gun from the cyclist.