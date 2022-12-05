| 7.1°C Dublin

latest Kinahan associate Gerard Mackin (40) appears in court charged with money laundering

Mackin was arrested at Dublin Airport this afternoon after he was extradited from Spain

Paul Neilan

A man has appeared before a late sitting of the Special Criminal Court this evening after he was extradited from Spain to face a charge of money-laundering in Limerick three years ago.

Gerard Mackin (40) of Rhebogue Road, Limerick, is charged with laundering €4,780, allegedly the proceeds of criminal behaviour, at the same address on April 17, 2019, contrary to Section 7 of the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act of 2010.

