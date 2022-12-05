A man has appeared before a late sitting of the Special Criminal Court this evening after he was extradited from Spain to face a charge of money-laundering in Limerick three years ago.

Gerard Mackin (40) of Rhebogue Road, Limerick, is charged with laundering €4,780, allegedly the proceeds of criminal behaviour, at the same address on April 17, 2019, contrary to Section 7 of the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act of 2010.

Detective Garda Stephen Ahern told the court that he arrested Mr Mackin, who has a last address in Alicante in Spain, at Dublin Airport at 2.47pm this afternoon in relation to a European Arrest Warrant issued on April 7 of this year.

An application for a certificate to try Mackin at the non-jury court was granted by Mr Justice Michael MacGrath to the DPP.

Alison Fynes BL, for Mr Mackin, said she would not be making any application at this time save that the accused be remanded in Portlaoise Prison and be granted free legal aid.

Ms Fynes said her client would be seeking the earliest possible date available to the court.

Det Gda Ahern identified the defendant to the court and said he handed the original charge to Mr Mackin in the precincts of the courts today.

Mr Justice MacGrath remanded Mr Mackin in custody to January 23, when his case is listed for mention.

Mr Mackin spoke only to say "yes" in identifying himself to the registrar when she read out the single charge.