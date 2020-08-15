The rain had just stopped as the unmarked Toyota Avensis Garda car pulled in.

Pat Bellew and Bernadette McShane were inside Lordship Credit union, watching as it came into frame on the CCTV camera. The protocol that night was as it always was - wait for the armed escort to appear on the camera.

Then, and only then, did they have the green light to lock up and step outside with the money.

Read More

"The rain had stopped and it was dark," recalls Pat with remarkable clarity. "I waved to the guards. I had the money, which was in a night safe bag, in one hand and my bag in the other. I put my bag in the back seat of the car and the money in the passenger seat."

As was the long-established arrangement, Mary Hanlon had driven her Nissan Qashqai from Cooley Credit Union, closely followed by the garda car driven by Detective Joe Ryan. His colleague, Adrian Donohoe, was in the front passenger seat. Both were armed with handguns, which were in holsters strapped to their belts.

Mary Hanlon had €27,000 cash in her car - the night's takings from three credit unions further out along the Cooley Peninsula - Carlingford, Omeath and Cooley.

Pat Bellew had €7,000 cash and cheques from Lordship. The plan was for Pat to join the convoy and travel under armed guard to deposit the cash in a night safe in Dundalk.

"For years, Lordship didn't have a garda escort," Pat says.

"We used to drive to the bank and meet the gardaí there. Cooley Credit Union always had the convoy all the way so a few years ago we arranged that they would pick us up as well. [That night] Mary Hanlon rang us to tell us they were there, but we also saw them on the CCTV.

"We would never talk to them as such. The Cooley car would go first, we would go second, and then the Garda car would follow."

As Pat sat in his Mazda and Bernadette in her Nissan Micra, they had no idea that they, the two gardaí and Mary Hanlon, were all being watched by an armed gang.

Mary had just begun to drive off when the stolen '08 Volkswagen Passat, the gang's getaway car, blocked her car at the exit of the car park.

One of four raiders who had been hiding behind the back wall of the car park ran to Pat's car and smashed the driver's side window with a hammer, shattering glass fragments all over his face.

"It all happened in less than a minute," Pat says.

"There was a deafening crash where he broke the window. When the hammer came in through the window and the glass shattered, the noise of it must have coincided with the gunshot that killed Adrian Donohoe because I never heard a separate gunshot.

"I was unaware that anyone had been shot until I got out of the car afterwards and saw Adrian on the ground in a pool of blood. I knew he was dead… that there was nothing I could do for him. He was gone."

Scene

It's Thursday morning on the Cooley Peninsula, the day after a jury found Aaron Brady guilty of the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe. Pat Bellew is in his back garden, shaded by a parasol from the burning overhead sun, quietly doing a crossword.

There is a jar of red jam open on a nearby table, a ploy to attract the gathering bees -and the flowers dotted around the lawn are in full bloom.

Expand Close A light burns in memory of Adrian outside Lordship Credit Union. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A light burns in memory of Adrian outside Lordship Credit Union. Photo: Gerry Mooney

It's a picture-perfect scene of rural summer idyll, but as he stiffens in his chair and begins to recall the events of January 25, 2013, the focus shifts to a cold, wet night that is forever etched in memory.

"There was so much rain, there had been local flooding," he recalls. "It was a very bad night, a wet night. It had rained all day. It was dark, but I could see the Garda car pulling up on the CCTV, so that was the signal to move outside. We felt very safe. In hindsight it was a mistake, but at the time we thought we were."

Having been involved with the local credit union since the 1980s, Pat, a former engineer, was working as a volunteer in the Lordship branch - a former school building - on the night Adrian Donohoe was killed. It was a small, locally run operation that provided a lifeline to the surrounding community but also became a target for criminal gangs operating in the border region.

There had been raids on the branch down through the years, most notably in 2011, when €35,000 was stolen.

"There were also raids locally that same day in the peninsula. Something like €60,000 in total was taken (including from the credit union)."

A newspaper published a story and Pat says, "it looked like the entire €60,000 was taken from Lordship credit union because of the way it was written. It's my personal opinion, but publishing the amount taken put a big 'X' on our back and made us a target for a future raid. Unfortunately, that's what happened."

Following the 2011 raid, credit union protocols were changed so that staff would not leave the premises with cash until after a Garda escort had arrived at the car park.

"At that time, the guards carried Uzi sub-machine guns," Pat says.

"There was a sense of thinking, no one is going to take these guys on. We felt completely safe."

However, in 2012 a decision was taken by Garda management that detectives on cash escort duties would no longer carry Uzi sub-machine guns and instead should carry handguns. Pat and his colleagues at the credit union were trained in what to do in the event of raid.

"We all had the training," he says. "We were told not to put up any resistance, keep your eye open, see if you can see any identifying features. On the night of the raid that's what I did."

After he smashed in the driver's window of Pat's car that night, the raider opened the door and reached across him, trying to get the money on the passenger seat. The man wore a balaclava and never spoke.

"I knew we were about to be robbed and that there was nothing I could do about it," Pat says.

"The money was insured and nobody need get hurt. I was uncharacteristically calm."

The raiders never managed to get the €27,000 from Carlingford, Omeath and Cooley credit unions.

"That's the thing," Pat says. "If they hadn't killed Adrian and taken a bit of time, they would have netted a lot more. The Cooley car had a lot more cash in it. I think actually that the killing of Adrian wasn't part of the plan, I think it ended the road prematurely. That's just my opinion. They could have taken the money and walked way."

By the time Pat got out of his car, Adrian Donohoe was already dead. Pat noticed a single gun cartridge lying on the ground.

By then, the gang had long-since fled, speeding across a myriad of border roads, leaving behind a scene of total shock and devastation.

Missed

There is a little red lamp that burns eternally outside Lordship Credit Union. It sits above a plaque erected in memory of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe, who "lost his life here, while serving his community". On Thursday, fresh flowers are on the ground.

A few minutes along the road, Rose McEneaney is standing outside St Patrick's GFC, enjoying the sunshine. Behind her stands Adrian Donohoe Park, named after the club's beloved former member.

"My abiding memory of Adrian will always be him standing on the pitch with a huddle of children gathered round him," she says.

"He was absolutely adored by the kids at the club and he is sorely missed. Things just ­haven't been the same since.

Rose, honorary president of the club, recalls that just before Adrian died, he became Óg Spórt officer at St Pat's.

Expand Close Rose McEneaney, president of St Patrick’s GFC. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rose McEneaney, president of St Patrick’s GFC. Photo: Gerry Mooney

"He was a gentle giant," she says. "He was the perfect role model, just someone who was really encouraging with young kids. His death just devastated the whole community. There is relief with a verdict but there is continued resolve to bring the others to justice now."

Although there is determination among those who knew him to finish what has been started, efforts from gardaí to progress the case by seeking the help of those in the wider border region have been met with resistance.

In one of the most challenging policing districts in the country, old loyalties run-deep and fear and intimidation still prevail.

"The border is a different type of policing," says retired Detective Inspector Pat Marry, the man who was in charge of the probe into Adrian's murder.

Even this week, there was a sense of unease among some locals in relation to the case. One man is behind bars, but several others are still living their lives freely. "We had doors closed at our every turn," Mr Marry says.

Read More

It was around 9.40 on the night of the murder when Former Det Insp Marry got a call from Superintendent Gerard Curley to tell him Adrian Donohoe was dead.

"It was like a punch in the gut," he says.

"Totally devastating. When I got to the scene it was very disconcerting… Adrian's body was still there, under a Garda tent.

"It's emotional. This person was a colleague, someone you rubbed shoulders with. You have a duty to snap into action and we started the investigation straight away. For us, Adrian was family.

"This was a family matter and there would be a day of recompense. We all made sure of that."

About two miles away from St Patrick's GFC, Seamus Savage is baling silage in the sprawling fields of his family farm.

"Adrian and I both came from farming backgrounds," he says as he steps into the farmhouse for lunch. We had that in common and I suppose we just clicked when we met."

Like many people who settle in a new community, Adrian became involved in the local GAA club when he was first posted to Dundalk in 1996.

"We played together and we socialised together," Seamus says.

"Then in 2002 he married Caroline and we were invited to the wedding.

"Their two children, Amy and Niall, followed and by that stage Adrian had stopped playing because of injuries and he had started coaching. He did all the courses and himself and Caroline became very active in the club."

Together with Adrian and Caroline, Seamus and his wife would make a point of meeting up for dinner every few weeks. As a Garda couple who both worked shifts, it was hard for them to both get a night off and get a babysitter for their young children.

Expand Close Adrian’s friend Seamus Savage. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adrian’s friend Seamus Savage. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The foursome had planned to go for dinner on Saturday, January 26, the day after Adrian was killed.

"We were all at home on the Friday night," Seamus recalls.

"A friend of ours rang. He had been at a function in a neighbouring football club and someone had come in and said there had been a shooting in Belurgan, Adrian was involved, that he was dead. I rang another friend and I said: 'Is it true what I'm hearing?' He just about got out the word, 'yes'.

"He broke down and hung up. I knew then it was right. The place was mad here, the kids were crying."

Speaking about Adrian's own children, he remembered how that night "they went to bed and everything was perfect. The next morning, they woke up and their world was destroyed. Their father, a man who just loved his kids, loved his wife, he was gone. That was heartbreaking."

Poignantly, Adrian Donohoe was shot and killed just metres across the road from the primary school his two children attended. They continued at the school, in the shadow of the spot where he died, in the years that followed.

"Caroline has stayed here," says Seamus.

"She has said this is the home herself and Adrian made for their kids and it's going to stay that way. She's an amazing woman and we are all behind her in this.

"We hope that Adrian is looking down and he can see how hard everyone fought to get justice. I would like to think he is doing that."