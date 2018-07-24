Killer's sentence is 'some comfort' for family

The family of a young mother beaten, strangled and left dying for four hours in a derelict building have said they take "a measure of comfort" that her killer faces a life sentence.

The McCarthy family issued a special statement yesterday in response to the conviction of Adam O'Keeffe (27) for the brutal murder of Amy McCarthy (22), his girlfriend and the mother of his young son, in a jealous rage last year.

O'Keeffe received a mandatory life sentence last Friday when a Central Criminal Court jury of five men and six women returned a unanimous guilty verdict following a two-week murder trial.

O'Keeffe, of St Vincent's Hostel, Co Cork, denied the murder of Ms McCarthy but admitted her manslaughter.

Yesterday, a statement was read out by Ms McCarthy's sister Jessie on behalf of their entire family.

"Although we are relieved by the verdict we got in court on Friday, we are not winners," she said.

"We are still left without a sister and there is a little boy left without his mother.

"We hope the result in time will help everyone in our family get some closure to put all this behind us and remember Amy as we knew her and very much loved her."

She also paid tribute to the gardaí and victim support groups for the support shown to them since the heartbreaking loss of Amy.

Jessie said they deeply mourn her loss every day.

"The one thought in our minds that will remain forever is of Amy lying on the floor with no one to pick her up and get her the help she needed," she said.

"We have no doubt he was pining for us that night.

"The one person that misses her most is her son Adam. What we would do or give up to see them reunited and see the joy on their faces again but we know that is never going to happen."

