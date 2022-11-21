| 7.2°C Dublin

Killer who stamped on victim’s head ‘behaved like a beast’, says judge

Ryan Dunne

A man killed in his own home had his head stamped on by a 35-year-old Waterford man to such an extent that a State pathologist described the injuries as being akin to a traffic accident, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The effect was so extreme that he behaved like a beast,” said Mr Justice Tony Hunt of Garrett Smith (35), St John’s Park, Waterford, who denied the murder of Edward O’Sullivan, also known as Liam, in Mr O’Sullivan’s apartment in Kilkenny.

