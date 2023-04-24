| 7.8°C Dublin

Killer who stabbed man five times following row outside nightclub jailed for nine years

  • Jamie Higgins (23) was killed outside Shannon Knights, Co Clare, in the early hours of March 18, 2018
  • His sister Leanne said Nathan O’Neill had killed their whole family that night
  • Judge reduced headline sentence of 14 years, taking guilty plea and genuine remorse into account
  • O’Neill received additional seven-year sentence, to run concurrently, for assaulting another man
Father-of-one Jamie Higgins, who was stabbed outside a nightclub in Shannon, Co Clare on March 18, 2018 Expand

Eoin Reynolds

A killer who left a nightclub following a fight, armed himself with a knife and then stabbed his victim five times when another row broke out has been jailed for nine years by a judge at the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Justice Paul Burns handed down the sentence to Nathan O'Neill, who produced a knife during a fight with two unarmed men and stabbed father-of-one Jamie Higgins to death.

