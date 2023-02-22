| 7.2°C Dublin

Killer rapist to be sentenced over hammer attack on young man

Ian Horgan. Photo: Cork Courts Expand

Ralph Riegel

SENTENCING of a convicted killer and rapist for a hammer attack which left a young man with serious head injuries has been adjourned until June.

Ian Horgan (38) - who has spent almost half his life in prison - last month admitted assault causing serious harm to a 29 year old man and assault causing harm to the man's mother.

