Killer rapist to be sentenced over hammer attack on young man

SENTENCING of a convicted killer and rapist for a hammer attack which left a young man with serious head injuries has been adjourned until June.

Ian Horgan (38) - who has spent almost half his life in prison - last month admitted assault causing serious harm to a 29 year old man and assault causing harm to the man's mother.

Horgan, of no fixed address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, Co Cork, will be sentenced by Judge Helen Boyle before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on June 20.

He has already spent more than 16 of his 38 years in prison.

Horgan was convicted of the manslaughter and rape of Cork beautician Rachel Kiely in 2000.

He was just 16 years old when he committed the offence.

Horgan last month pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker at McCurtain Villas in Cork.

He also admitted assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is aged in her 60s.

The offences occurred on March 26 2022 with the charges being brought contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Judge Boyle was asked to adjourn sentencing before Cork Circuit Criminal Court until June 20 to allow for the preparation of expert reports for the court.

Victim impact statements will also be sought.

Defence counsel Jim O'Mahony SC asked that the court also consider a report from the prison governor on his client.

“My client has spent a lot of his young life in prison,” Mr O’Mahony SC said.

The defence counsel said that, in light of the time his client has spent in custody, such a report would be particularly useful for the court.

Judge Boyle remanded Horgan in ongoing custody until next June.

Detective Sergeant Mick O’Halloran previously outlined the charges against the defendant.

Mr Baker was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by ambulance to receive treatment for a serious head injury last March.

The young man had to undergo emergency surgery.

His mother also required hospital treatment.

It was reported at the time that the victim was struck with a hammer.

Medical evidence will also be submitted during the sentencing hearing.

Ian Horgan has a total of 17 previous convictions including for rape, violent disorder, robbery and affray.

In October 2000, Horgan killed Ballincollig beautician Rachel Kiely.

He was later convicted of her manslaughter and rape.

Horgan had attacked the young woman while she was out walking the family dog in a Ballincollig Park on an October evening.