Killer Graham Dwyer will learn of EU court decision on data retention next month

A European court judgment with the potential to assist killer Graham Dwyer appeal his murder conviction will be published at the end of next month, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Sources in Luxembourg have confirmed to the Sunday Independent that the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) will announce “within a couple of weeks” the date when the ruling on the case will be published.

The architect was given a life sentence in 2015 for the murder of vulnerable childcare worker Elaine O’Hara (36), in a case that relied heavily on telephone data, which placed him close to the scene where her remains were found.

Dwyer successfully challenged the law under which his data was retained and seized in the High Court in 2018, an outcome the State appealed to the Supreme Court. The case was later referred to the European court, which has been examining the data retention element of the case, alongside other similar European cases.

In November, the 49-year-old killer’s chances of overturning his conviction were boosted by an expert legal opinion from a legal adviser to the CJEU.

Advocate general Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona said the indiscriminate retention of mobile phone data could only be justified in cases involving national security and could not be justified for the prosecution of offences.

If the CJEU follows the opinion published by the Spanish advocate general, which is widely expected, it could have serious implications for the investigation of serious crime across Europe.

It would also mean a High Court ruling that the State breached EU law in the way it retained and accessed Dwyer’s data would be upheld by the Supreme Court.

Ms O’Hara went missing in August 2012, after last being seen in Shanganagh Park, Co Dublin.

Phone metadata played an important role in Dwyer’s conviction for murder. It placed him close to the scene of her killing and linked him to lurid text messages recovered from phones.



