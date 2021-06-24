| 15.9°C Dublin

Killer (22) withdraws appeal against murder conviction despite legal advice

Calvin Cullen was convicted of murdering David Boland on November 1, 2018

Calvin Cullen on crutches at Athy District Court PIC Garrett White /Collins Photo Agency Expand

Close

Calvin Cullen on crutches at Athy District Court PIC Garrett White /Collins Photo Agency

Calvin Cullen on crutches at Athy District Court PIC Garrett White /Collins Photo Agency

Calvin Cullen on crutches at Athy District Court PIC Garrett White /Collins Photo Agency

Eoin Reynolds

A man who was convicted of murder last year has gone against the advice of his lawyers and withdrawn an appeal against his conviction.

Calvin Cullen (22) of Greenhills, Athy, Co Kildare was convicted last September of murdering David Boland (34) on November 1, 2018.

His barrister Brendan Grehan SC today told the three-judge Court of Appeal that his client no longer wishes to proceed with the appeal. Mr Grehan added: "For what it's worth, this is in the teeth of the legal advice that has been provided."

Mr Grehan said a single ground of appeal had been lodged which was based on the trial judge's refusal to allow the jury to consider provocation as a partial defence.

Counsel said Cullen had indicated some weeks earlier that he had concerns about going ahead with the appeal but Mr Grehan and Cullen's solicitor "advised him strongly to continue."

Cullen today confirmed he did not wish the appeal to go ahead.

Mr Justice John Edwards asked Cullen, who appeared via video link from Mountjoy prison, if he was "completely certain" that he wished to withdraw.

Cullen said he was and that he was happy with the legal advice he had received.

Mr Justice Edwards permitted the withdrawal.

Cullen was convicted of murder following a trial last year at the Central Criminal Court in Kilkenny in which he pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to murder.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Judge Tara Burns sentenced him to life imprisonment following the unanimous jury verdict.

Privacy