Kill threat accused sent forward for trial

A Dublin man accused of threatening to kill a man has been sent forward for trial.

Greg Murray (33) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Swords District Court.

The accused, of Fairhaven Avenue in Castleknock, is facing two counts of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to a named individual.

The kill threats allegedly took place at Killeen, Oldtown, Co Dublin on March 27 last year and at a location in Skerries on April 24 last year.

A Sate solicitor said the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Conal Gibbons gave the accused the formal alibi warning.

Judge Gibbons assigned defence solicitor Kevin Tunney and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

The judge also ordered a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to his legal team.

He remanded Mr Murray on bail in his own bond of €300 and ordered him to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this month.

Mr Murray has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.