A murder accused told gardaí “I wasn’t expecting that one” after being charged with a second allegation of assaulting the deceased's wife.

Andrew Cash (29) appeared before Carlow District Court this morning in relation to the fatal stabbing of his brother-in-law on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, 40-year-old John Cash, died after suffering serious injuries on the Hebron Road near Kilkenny city shortly before 1pm.

He was brought to St Luke's General Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

This morning Garda Colm McMenamin, of Kilkenny garda station, gave evidence to the court.

He said he arrested Andrew Cash at 11.57pm last night for the purposes of charging him with the murder of John Cash in Kilkenny on May 3.

Gda McMenamin said the accused made no comment when the charge was put to him.

Andrew Cash, of Highrath in Clara, Co Kilkenny, is also accused of assault causing harm to Elizabeth Cash at the same location on the same date. She is the wife of John Cash.

The garda gave evidence that Andrew Cash replied: “I wasn’t expecting that one” when the second charge was put to him.

Defence solicitor Chris Hogan said he could not apply for bail as the High Court can only grant this on a murder charge.

He asked that his client receive psychiatric and medical attention while in custody.

An application for legal aid was also granted by Judge Geraldine Carthy. She remanded the accused in custody to appear before Kilkenny district court on May 10.

The accused, wearing a green jumper and grey bottoms, did not address the court during the brief hearing. Family members were also present.

Taking to social media in the aftermath of the killing, Mr Cash's family and friends have been leaving heartfelt tributes to the knife victim who was originally from Dublin.

One wrote: “Can’t believe this mortal sin, Danky’s Johnny Cash, may you rest in heavenly peace, please God give your little family strength.”