Kilkenny hurling coach who conned childhood friend out of €42,000 withdraws sentence appeal
Paul Neilan
A Kilkenny hurling coach convicted of conning his friend out of over €40,000 has withdrawn an appeal against what he had claimed was the severity of his six-month jail sentence.
Latest Courts
Kilkenny hurling coach who conned childhood friend out of €42,000 withdraws sentence appeal
Sex worker and pimp boyfriend jailed for extortion of €9,000 from client in ‘tag team’ plot
Car park trespasser once had murder charge dropped
‘I felt I never had an option to scream out’ – garda sergeant who was abused by her cousin as a child waives her anonymity to speak out
Dad ‘headbutted partner when she asked for help around house’, court hears
Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of murdering Fermanagh family of four in house fire
Jail for man who called gardaí ‘scumbags’
Driver drank two bottles of wine and hit lamppost after row with partner
Man threatened to petrol bomb garda’s house
Paddy McKillen can turn street fighter to take on the sheikhs he says owe him a fortune
Top Stories
Vincent Hogan: The life of Teddy McCarthy – a story of extraordinary glory touched with terrible sadness
Well-known bike racer appears in court accused of rape on Isle of Man
How Liam Byrne became the latest Kinahan gangster arrested after police cracked encrypted crime code
Latest | Rory McIlroy involved in ‘angry exchange’ at fiery PGA Tour players’ meeting after shock LIV merger
Latest NewsMore
Animal charity ISPCA launches urgent appeal as centres overwhelmed by ‘post-pandemic cruelty cases’
Michael Gove and Keir Starmer criticise Roger Waters amid antisemitism claims
From international soccer players to the 2 Johnnies and catfishing – here’s what was on Leaving Cert English Paper 1 ordinary level
New York, Toronto and Ottawa hit by smoke clouds following Canadian wildfires
Central Bank warns risks to financial system have increased
DNA samples from relatives needed to identify woman who suffered violent death at Dublin home
Uncle jailed after humiliating niece by telling her ‘you don’t have to be ugly any more’ while raping her
Safari park welcomes Californian sea lion pup
Press ‘has misled me for my whole life’, Harry tells High Court
Man (43) had to be pepper-sprayed after lunging at gardaí while holding pint glass